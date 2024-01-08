Brie Larson And Jennifer Lopez Shared An Emotional Moment On The Golden Globes Red Carpet, And You Need To See It

At a star-studded event like the Golden Globes, it’s no surprise that a ton of celebrities finally get the chance to meet their heroes. Although it isn’t often that these adorable interactions are caught on camera for the world to see.
While speaking with the outlet, Brie — a literal Oscar winner herself — made no secret of her excitement to be in the presence of Hollywood royalty.
“It's the chance of a lifetime. You’re just surrounded by legends everywhere you look,” she gushed. “I mean, I was just standing there, and Oprah walked by me.”
And while she attempted to remind herself that she’s “not in a dream,” Brie was suddenly stopped in her tracks when she noticed that a certain superstar was standing right behind her.
“Oh my god,” she said, turning and closing her eyes in complete awe. “I’m gonna cry. I can't deal with J.Lo.”
Frantically starstruck, Brie explained that Jennifer was the person who first inspired her to act, and as she tried to compose herself, it became evident that her idol was making her way over.
Finally face to face, Brie nervously introduced herself to the singer, tearfully telling her: “You mean so much to me.”
Jennifer returned the compliment by saying she’s a “huge fan,” and eventually, Brie got the opportunity to share her appreciation for the icon as they held hands on the red carpet.
“I saw Selena, and it made me want to be an actor. And you've always meant so much to me,” she said of Jennifer’s 1997 movie, adding that it’d been a lifelong “dream” to express her thanks in person.
“Your work ethic is so important,” Brie continued. “Thank you. I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time so I'm really — I didn't think it was going to be right now. OK. I'm gonna have to go do a shot of tequila or something.”
Visibly moved by the candid confession, Jennifer thanked Brie profusely, before joking that she’d just taken a shot to calm her nerves, too.
Once Brie had left, Jennifer processed the sweet moment, telling ET: “It’s amazing. She brought up the movie Selena, that so many years later still touches people. It’s very moving to me, too.”
“What I do remember is being a little girl and watching West Side Story, and Rita Moreno changing my life,” she added, reflecting on her own inspirations. “And so, to have someone say to me: ‘I watched Selena, and it made me want to be an actress,’ it’s so moving.’”