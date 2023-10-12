Beyoncé And Taylor Swift’s United Front Is Basically Telling Their Fans To Stop Fighting

“Beyoncé and Taylor just told y’all to shut up and behave,” one Twitter user wrote.

It’s fair to say that one of the biggest moments in pop culture history is when Kanye West stormed the stage at the 2009 VMAs, while Taylor Swift was accepting her award.

Kanye interrupting Taylor&#x27;s speech at the 2009 VMAs
At the time, Kanye infamously declared that Beyoncé should have won instead — with Beyoncé being shown looking mortified in the audience as the rapper stole then-19-year-old Taylor’s big moment.

Closeup of Beyoncé
It was later reported that both Beyoncé and Taylor cried backstage after the incident, and when Bey won a different award later in the night, she invited Taylor up on stage to finish her interrupted speech.

Beyoncé and Taylor onstage
Ever since, the two stars have appeared to be on friendly terms, with Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, being pictured attending intimate parties hosted by Taylor.

Closeup of Beyoncé, Taylor, and Jay-Z with Justin Timberlake
But in spite of this, the two stars’ respective fandoms have been at loggerheads with one another for years.

Closeup of Taylor and Beyoncé backstage
From arguing over who deserves the most Grammys to which singer is the better performer, Taylor and Beyoncé have regularly been pitted against each other online in the 14 years since the VMAs debacle.

But this fandom-on-fandom beef came to a head this year, with comparisons between the two singers reaching a fever pitch when they both embarked on hugely-acclaimed, sold-out tours over the summer.

The Swifties and the Beyhive have argued over which star had the most A-list VIP guests, who is the most talented, and have been using clips from the shows as apparent evidence of one or the other’s superiority.

The situation escalated further when Beyoncé announced that she will be releasing a concert film of her Renaissance tour later this year — just weeks after Taylor announced her own Eras tour concert film.

And when a clip from Taylor’s 2017 “Delicate” music video resurfaced online this week, Beyoncé fans piled on to mock Taylor’s dance abilities.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s fans have argued that she has more to offer overall than Beyoncé.

But despite what is going on between their fandoms, Taylor and Beyoncé put on a united front on Wednesday when the latter attended the LA premiere for Taylor’s concert film.

Beyoncé and Taylor on the red carpet
The two posed for photos together on the red carpet, and Taylor later took to her Instagram account to gush about the guest of honor.

Closeup of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift
Sharing a Boomerang video of herself and Beyoncé looking cozy together in an empty movie theater, Taylor wrote: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence.”

Screenshot of Taylor&#x27;s Instagram caption
“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” she went on. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career, and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹”

Closeup of Taylor
Needless to say, this move left the Swifties and the Beyhive equally stunned — with many pointing out that it is incredibly rare for Beyoncé to make public appearances in this way.

Beyoncé onstage
And both Taylor and Beyoncé have won praise for their apparent attempt to end their fans’ feud once and for all.

Beyoncé and Taylor onstage
“This is literally so iconic,” one person wrote on a Reddit forum. “Beyoncé usually doesn’t do this so the fact that she did shows the respect it exists between the two of them.”

Screenshot of a Reddit comment
“I hope people stop comparing them now,” the user went on. “They’re both so talented and devoted to their artistry that is pointless and rude to compare them. One talented woman can coexist with another talented woman, and the pitting them against each other needs to stop.”

Taylor and Beyoncé hugging
“Beyoncé really went outside for Taylor, “ somebody else tweeted. “Like yall know that lady don’t leave her house unless it’s for a check. But Taylor is really her home girl and she had to pop out for her.”

“Omg the fact that beyoncé skips most award shows and events but she attended taylor's premiere for her movie... powerful women supporting powerful women !!! that makes me so happy,” another wrote.

“Beyoncé and taylor just told y’all to shut up and behave,” one more wrote in reference to the beef, while someone else joked: “Beyoncé and Taylor Swift said put the guns DOWN.”

Here’s hoping that this is enough to finally put an end to the brutal online fighting.

