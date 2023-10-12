“Beyoncé and Taylor just told y’all to shut up and behave,” one Twitter user wrote.
Taylor Swift is bigger than Beyoncé ,f*ck the Grammys— KALi (@denzeladusei) September 10, 2023
The fact that Swifties really believe that Taylor is a better performer than beyonce is crazy— ✨ (@darkyonce92_) June 16, 2023
Did Diana Ross, The Obamas, Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Lizzo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (and too many other names to list) go see Taylor Swift like they did Beyoncé? They are NOT the same. 🤭#RENAISANCEWorldTour— Follow Me On IG - @itsmicahb (@ItsMicahB) September 5, 2023
I feel like this tour put Taylor Swift over the top as being bigger than Beyoncé can i say that out loud?— Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) July 7, 2023
is Taylor Swift really the only female artiste allowed to have a concert film? Some of these Swifties are giving unhinged saying Beyoncé is copying her with her Renessaince theater release— Lateefah (@teefahxoxo) October 1, 2023
I like Taylor! But to compare her to Beyonce when she dances like this is crazy. CRAZY. https://t.co/rSGLismP1b— Andreita (@andreaeschevere) October 9, 2023
take away the big stage, the backup dancers, the fireworks. just the artist on her own. who do you think will perform better? beyonce or taylor. taylor just needs a guitar and she's good to go. while bey needs someone to play her some music. facts.— un dang (@undang03622766) July 16, 2023
Beyoncé really went outside for Taylor, like yall know that lady don’t leave her house unless it’s for a check. But Taylor is really her home girl and she had to pop out for her 😩😭— Mo (@exilehive) October 12, 2023
omg the fact that beyonce skips most award shows and events but she attended taylor's premiere for her movie... powerful women supporting powerful women !!! that makes me so happy— rachel 🫶🏻 (@rachelemmat13) October 12, 2023
beyoncé and taylor just told y’all to shut up and behave😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fzTWdsvf7k— AARON (@lidolmix) October 12, 2023
