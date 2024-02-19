Austin Butler Is Once Again Going Viral For His Good Manners And Charm Following His Appearance On “The Graham Norton Show”

Austin was even careful to include a British star who he knew nothing about as he gushed over his fellow Graham Norton guests.

If there is one thing that we know about Austin Butler, it is that he is a total gentleman.

Austin in a blazer over a tank top, posing with a sunset background
Just last month, the actor caused a stir when he looked out for Drew Barrymore as she opened up about feeling nervous ahead of a first date during Austin’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Austin calmly reassured her that the date would be fine, and even offered for her to call him as an escape plan if she picked up on any “weird vibes” from her suitor.

Closeup of Drew Barrymore and Austin Butler
And last year, Austin proved that chivalry isn’t dead when he jumped out of his seat to help acting legend Sally Field, 76, up onto the stage when she was honored with the Life Achievement accolade at the SAG Awards.

Austin Butler and Sally Field at the SAG Awards
Austin took Sally’s hand and walked her from her table to the stage, moving at a steady pace and maintaining eye contact as he smiled encouragingly at the movie icon.

Later that same evening, Austin did the same when Jennifer Coolidge won an award, supporting the actor up the stairs in her high heels. Jennifer later called the Elvis star “incredible” for the way that he instinctively helped her.

Austin Butler helping Jennifer Coolidge to the stage
And Austin’s respect for his women peers became even more evident during his appearance on British chat show The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

He and his Dune: Part Two costar Josh Brolin only joined the star-studded sofa for the last 15 minutes of the episode because they had come to the interview straight from the movie’s London premiere — and Austin could not hide his awe for the other guests: Jodie Foster, Wanda Sykes, and Olivia Colman.

Screenshot from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
As soon as he and Josh walked onto the stage, Austin made a beeline to greet the acting legends, as well as British chat show host Lorraine Kelly, who was also on the sofa.

Screenshots from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
When asked by host Graham Norton if he knew any of the other guests already, Austin admitted: “I’m incredibly star struck right now, this is amazing,” before taking the time to heap praise on each woman individually.

Closeup of Austin Butler
Austin started by referencing the popular British sitcom that Olivia got her big break in back in 2003, telling the star: “Peep Show got me through when I had COVID, you’re amazing in everything.”

BBC

Olivia struggled to hide her shock and excitement at Austin’s comment as he continued: “Wanda, you’re a legend, I love you, you’re amazing.”

Screenshot from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
“You’re the greatest,” Austin added to Jodie before name-checking two of her movies. “Taxi Driver is one of the reasons why I wanted to be an actor, you’ve been amazing forever. Nyad is incredible.”

Closeup of Austin Butler
And the star was even careful not to exclude Lorraine, despite not knowing who she was before they met on the show.

Screenshots from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
“And I’m so excited to get to know you tonight,” he smoothly told her, to which the 64-year-old TV star giggled and exclaimed: “Not as excited as I am!”

Closeup of Lorraine Kelly
Needless to say, Austin’s conscious effort to give every woman her flowers during his short time on Graham’s show did not go unnoticed by viewers at home, with one person sharing the clip to X and writing: “Austin Butler being starstruck by these iconic women is the seretonin [sic] boost I needed today.”

The video immediately gained traction, with the OP going on to add: “He decided to use the little time he had praising others instead of talking about himself. That is indeed something rare.”

“He is winning the sweetheart olympics,” somebody else responded. One more joked: “can’t even begin to describe how i’d react if austin butler leant forwards and said into my eyes ‘i’m so excited to get to know you tonight.’”

“He made sure to tell everyone around the couch how great they were, how could you not love him,” another user tweeted. While somebody else quipped: “austin butler i was unfamiliar with your game.”

Another user jokingly admitted: “He’s so fucking handsome, talented and charming man. It pisses me off.”

After Austin’s thoughtful and personal shoutouts to each of the other guests, he and Josh briefly discussed their roles in the Dune sequel — and many were left shocked when Graham pointed out Austin’s character in the preview clip.

Closeup of Austin Butler
In case you didn’t know, the star is completely unrecognizable in the movie, with his character, Feyd-Rautha, totally bald with bright white skin.

Screenshot from &quot;The Graham Norton Show&quot;
Austin revealed on the chat show that it took him three hours to achieve Feyd-Rautha’s unique look each day, which included wearing a bald cap down to his eyelids and special effects makeup.

