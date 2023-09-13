“Who’s gonna tell him that someone who chooses to fill their heart with love isn’t gonna side with a literal rapist?”
@kathygriffin
Trigger warning. This has haunted me my whole life. I tried everything I could think of. No one would do anything. #SA #speakup #believevictims #believewomen #triggerwarning♬ original sound - realkathygriffin
I forgot I was on ashton kutcher’s text newslettter. It’s so over for him pic.twitter.com/n5N3pyfeRD— brigid 🥀 (@brighteryork) September 12, 2023
Does anyone remember when Ashton Kutcher “leaked” his phone number and you could get automated text messages from him? Well I forgot I did that and today I decided to choose violence pic.twitter.com/0aNVIQHHI6— 🦋 Andrea 🦋 (@andialvx) September 12, 2023
