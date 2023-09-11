People have delved into That '70s Show's questionable history after Ashton and Mila wrote letters of support for convicted rapist Danny.
keep in mind ashton kutcher wrote this after the fact of the allegations and he be fight against sexual exploitation of children— ife the child of God (@HXRLEEN_V10) September 8, 2023
hypocrisy is too small of a word to encompass this type of evil behavior https://t.co/HjgvmXSDXS
most appalling part of the ashton/mila video is that it is just so transparently insincere and rehearsed. you are professional ACTORS— plastic jesus (@jasminegalx) September 10, 2023
Ohh this WILL be a thread pic.twitter.com/WlXHYfYxgE— Kolii ♡ (@koliikat) September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
September 9, 2023
These interviews are horrifying https://t.co/uE9nfAGMwN pic.twitter.com/HmibGgeQGy— Kolii ♡ (@koliikat) September 9, 2023
It actually isn't talked about enough that Mila was underaged on "That 70s Show" and it was treated as very casual when that was revealed.— G. Cracker (@juicencrackers) September 9, 2023
mila absolutely shouldn’t have supported a rapist but she’s also so clearly another victim of predatory behaviour and it’s actually sick people thought this was ever funny or cute pic.twitter.com/tH6YH7Y07D— cole (@shaunasadecki) September 10, 2023
ashton kutcher is a slime ball pic.twitter.com/6ZOQ70Vf21— riley (@princess_antifa) September 9, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here