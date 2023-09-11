The Seriously Problematic Way The "That '70s Show" Cast Treated 14-Year-Old Mila Kunis Is Being Called Out On Twitter

People have delved into That '70s Show's questionable history after Ashton and Mila wrote letters of support for convicted rapist Danny.

By
Stephanie Soteriou
by Stephanie Soteriou

BuzzFeed Staff

This article discusses sexual assault.

Last week, Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s.

A closeup of Danny Masterson
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

In May, Danny was found guilty of drugging the women before raping them at the height of his That '70s Show fame.

Closeup of a younger Danny Masterson
Steve Granitz / WireImage

And just days after his sentencing, it was revealed that the judge involved in the case had received over 50 letters asking for leniency. Two of these letters came from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and they surfaced online on Friday.

Closeup of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on the Oscars red carpet
David Livingston / FilmMagic

Ashton and Mila got married in 2015 after meeting on That '70s Show in 2000, where they also formed a close friendship with Danny.

Closeup of Ashton, Mila, and Danny
Chris Weeks / Getty Images

In his letter, Ashton called his former costar a "role model," and said that he does not believe that his long-time friend "is an ongoing harm to society."

Closeup of Ashton and Danny
Todd Oren / WireImage

Ultimately asking the judge to consider a lesser sentence for Danny, Ashton said that Danny's daughter being "raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself."

Ashton and Danny on the red carpet
Lalo Yasky / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Mila wrote: "I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him." She added: "His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

A younger Mila and Danny posing for a photo together
Chris Weeks / WireImage

Needless to say, fans were horrified and disappointed by Ashton and Mila's quiet support for a convicted rapist. Twitter erupted as the couple were called out for their letters, with many accusing them of being hypocrites considering Ashton has a foundation which fights to protect children from trafficking and sexual abuse.

Twitter @HXRLEEN_V10 / Via Twitter: @HXRLEEN_V10

Hours after the backlash began, Ashton posted a video of himself and Mila apologizing to his Instagram account. In the clip, the pair appeared somber as they insisted that they truly "support victims."

Ashton and Mila during their video apology
Instagram @APlusK / Via instagram.com

Ashton said that Danny's family asked them to write the letters and that they were meant to "represent the person that we knew for 25 years." He also noted that the letters "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way."

closeup of Ashton and Mila
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Mila added that their hearts go out "to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape."

But the video just added fuel to the fire, and Ashton ended up turning off comments on the post after he and Mila were accused of being "insincere" and "only sorry because they got caught."

Twitter @jasminegalx / Via Twitter: @jasminegalx

The whole situation inspired some to look back at Ashton and Mila's careers, and many have been left uncomfortable by what has been unearthed.

The cast of &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot; wearing matching shirts, pants,, and sneakers as they sit and stand around a sectional
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

In case you didn't know, last year Mila confirmed that she had lied about her age to secure the role of Jackie on That '70s Show. Mila was just 14 years old at the time, but told the show's creators that she was 18 so that she could audition.

A closeup of a younger Mila Kunis
Fotos International / Getty Images

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids, and I was actually of the age of the character,” Mila told Vanity Fair, going on to reveal that she did come clean before she was formally offered the role.

Mila as Jackie on &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox / Via youtube.com

"I went to what was then a producer’s network call, you have to sign a contract before you get the job, and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,'” she explained. “They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh PS: I’m 14.’ But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?'”

Closeup of Mila Kunis at an event with a fake beach scene behind her
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

By the time that filming rolled around, all of the cast and crew were aware that Mila was only 14 years old — and a series of newly-resurfaced clips have called into question the way that she was treated in spite of this.

Mila in &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox / Via youtube.com

Twitter user @koliikat created a thread of all of the most questionable moments between Mila and her That '70s Show costars, including Ashton who played her onscreen boyfriend while five years her senior.

Mila and Ashton kissing in a scene from &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox / Via youtube.com

In a joint 2002 appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Mila reveals that Danny had bet Ashton to French kiss her during their first onscreen kiss when she was a minor.

Mila as Jackie lying on her bed flipping through a magazine as Ashton pulls on a t-shirt in a scene from &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox / Via youtube.com

"She was 14 when we started the show," Ashton begins the interview. "I was, like, 19, and they're like: 'Alright, you guys are going to be making out in this scene.'"

Ashton and Mila on &quot;The Rosie O&#x27;Donnell Show&quot;
NBC / Via Twitter: @koliikat

Mila then confirms that she hadn't kissed a boy before, making Ashton her "first kiss ever," and then says: "Tell them about the bet you made with Danny about our first kiss."

Closeup of Ashton and Mila as they recount the story
NBC / Via Twitter: @koliikat

As Ashton tries to insist that it wasn't their first kiss, Mila interrupts and tells Rosie: "I've never kissed a guy, Ashton's attractive, and I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, he was like: 'No, don't worry.'"

Mila wearing Shrek ears
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"Then Danny goes to him: 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her,'" she reveals.

Closeup of Danny and Ashton as Ashton gives two thumbs up
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

As Ashton argues that he did French kiss her, and insists that it was actually a $20 bet, Mila says that she "never let him" put his tongue in her mouth. She adds: "I think he tried, but I kept my mouth so tight."

Twitter @koliikat / NBC / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, Efren Landaos/Sipa/AP / Via Twitter: @koliikat

Changing the story, Ashton then tries to claim that Mila was actually 15 at this point, insisting: "You had turned 15 by then! It's a big difference, that one year makes the whole world change."

Closeup of Ashton
Steve Granitz / WireImage

In another clip, which was a promo for the show, Mila begins the video before Ashton reveals that she is actually sitting on his lap. He then says that the only reason he agreed to do the promo is "because Josh told me Mila would sit on my lap if I did."

Twitter @koliikat / Via Twitter: @koliikat

During one more cast TV appearance, Ashton introduces an uncomfortable-looking Mila to the audience by saying: "Not only do I get to work with our beautiful, beautiful, sexy, hot next guest on That '70s Show, but I'm lucky enough to play her boyfriend so I get to make out with her."

Twitter @koliikat / VH1 / Via Twitter: @koliikat

But the buck doesn't stop with Ashton. As Mila complains about her dated wardrobe in a behind-the-scenes video for the series, Danny — who was in his 20s at the time — tells the teen: "But you look really hot in it."

Closeup of Mila and Danny
Star / Via Twitter: @koliikat

And in what appears to be a blooper from filming, Wilmer Valderrama enters a scene with both Mila and Danny's characters and makes an incredibly crude joke. Referring to Mila, he says to Danny: "Now should I start and you watch... What's going on here? What do you want to do?"

Twitter @koliikat / Star / Via Twitter: @koliikat

Finally, in an interview from when Mila was 19 years old, she claims the That '70s Show's writers had turned Jackie into a "whore," and that she'd had to kiss almost every one of her male costars.

Closeup of Mila
Twitter @koliikat / VH1 / Via Twitter: @koliikat

Cutting off the interviewer as he says that he's "worried" about her on the series, Mila says: "Because I'm the whore in the show? I know, it's upsetting to my parents as well."

Twitter @koliikat / Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, Efren Landaos/Sipa/AP / Via Twitter: @koliikat

"I'm the only one who has kissed every single guy in the show except Topher," she goes on. "I've kissed the Mastersons, I've kissed everybody."

Mila and Danny going in for a kiss in a scene from &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox

"It's so wrong, isn't it?" the host replies. Mila answers: "It is, it's quite wrong."

Closeup of Mila
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Referencing the writers, she adds: "I don't know what they're thinking; I have no choice but to kiss just every man on the show."

The cast of &quot;That &#x27;70s Show&quot;
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Twitter users have also shared several videos of the That '70s Show cast mentioning how "young" Mila is, confirming that there was no ambiguity about her age on set. Responding to the clips, one person wrote: "The way they treated her on that show makes me so upset."

Closeup of Mila Kunis at a media event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"It actually isn't talked about enough that Mila was underaged on That '70s Show," another wrote. "It was treated as very casual when that was revealed."

Twitter @juicencrackers / Via Twitter: @juicencrackers

"Mila absolutely shouldn’t have supported a rapist but she’s also so clearly another victim of predatory behavior, and it’s actually sick people thought this was ever funny or cute," one more wrote in response to the clips.

Twitter @shaunasadecki / NBC / Via Twitter: @shaunasadecki

In addition to the way that Mila was treated on That '70s Show, some of Ashton's other work has also come under the spotlight — including a 2003 episode of his TV show Punk'd, which featured Hilary Duff.

A closeup of Hilary Duff smiling
Jim Spellman / WireImage

In a clip that has since gone viral on Twitter, Ashton — who was 25 years old at the time — mentions that Hilary is just 15 and says to the camera: "She's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18, along with the Olsen twins."

Twitter @princess_antifa / MTV / Via Twitter: @princess_antifa

Neither Ashton nor Mila have responded to any of the resurfaced clips, or the backlash to their apology video.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer