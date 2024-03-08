Ariana Grande’s New Song “The Boy Is Mine” Is Being Seriously Side-Eyed By Listeners Amid Her Controversial Ethan Slater Romance. Here’s Everything There Is To Know.

Ariana’s new song “The Boy Is Mine” comes shortly after she was accused of trying to “gaslight” people over her and Ethan Slater’s controversial relationship.

When Ariana Grande’s new relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater was revealed last year, it immediately sparked controversy.

You see, both Ariana and Ethan were married when filming for the upcoming movie began, and reports that they were dating first surfaced just three days after Ariana’s separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez, was announced.


Meanwhile, Ethan didn’t file for divorce from his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay, until six days after he was publicly linked to Ariana — he and Lilly had welcomed their first baby together just months earlier.


Then Lilly spoke out against Ariana in a scathing interview, where she told the Daily Mail that the pop star is “not a girl’s girl,” and her family had been treated like “collateral damage.”


Sources close to Ariana and Ethan have always maintained that they didn’t cheat on their respective spouses when the relationship began, but Ariana struggled to avoid “home-wrecker” claims as people pointed out her decadelong history of being involved in other people’s breakups. 

In a video that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, somebody pointed out that the first example of this was Ariana’s relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller.

The two met in 2012, and at the time it was widely reported that Mac cheated on his long-term girlfriend Nomi Leasure with Ariana after they’d collaborated on a song together. 


Mac and Nomi briefly split but ended up remaining together until 2016. Soon after the final breakup, Mac and Ariana started dating.


Then, in 2018, Nomi confirmed in a Tumblr post that Mac had cheated on her during their relationship, but she did not name Ariana specifically. 

Next up is rapper Big Sean, whom Ariana dated in 2014 — soon after he’d split from his fiancé Naya Rivera. In 2016, Naya suggested in her memoir that Sean had cheated on her with Ariana.

“Once, we’d been fighting for five days straight while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in LA, he said he didn’t want to see me. I was like, ‘Well, asshole, I’ve got a key to your house, so I’m just going to come see you,’” she wrote.


“I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music?” Naya continued. “C’mon, people, I’m not going to tell you, but you can guess because it’s not that hard! (It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande,’ if you’re really have a hard time.)


"I learned that I was no longer getting married from the internet and at the same time as the rest of the world," Naya added. "Not only were we no longer getting married, but apparently we weren’t even together anymore.”

Ariana’s whirlwind romance with comic Pete Davidson is similarly murky, with Pete in a relationship with Cazzie David for two and a half years before they decided to go on a break in 2018.

Cazzie later revealed that just days after they’d made that decision, she phoned Pete to tell him that she didn't want the break after all — but was blindsided when he told her that he was the “happiest he had ever been.”


Two days after that conversation, Pete officially ended his and Cazzie’s relationship over text, and Cazzie saw on Instagram that he was dating Ariana.

This pattern repeated when Ariana’s relationship with Dalton first went public in 2020, with his ex Rikki Barton posting a meme to Instagram that read, “When you see your ex with the person they told you not to worry about.”

And Ariana has even leaned into this reputation through her music, most notably in her 2019 hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” where she sings, “Break up with your girlfriend ’cause I’m bored / You can hit it in the morning like it’s yours / I know it ain’t right but I don’t care.”

In her song “7 Rings,” Ariana boasts, “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” and in “One Last Time” she sings, “I know she gives you everything I couldn't give it to you,” before adding in the chorus, “I don't care if you got her in your heart / All I really care is you wake up in my arms.”

So, with all of this in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that people have been left side-eyeing Ariana for a lyric on one of the songs on her new album, Eternal Sunshine, which was released Friday.

In “The Boy Is Mine” — which raised eyebrows before it was even released because of its provocative title — Ariana sings, “I don't wanna cause no scene / I’m usually so unproblematic,” which left listeners scratching their heads.


“ariana calling herself unproblematic and being dead serious like whatever you say sister let's smile and nod," one person wrote on X, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets.


“Ariana’s album is cute and it’s a vibe but calling herself unproblematic is fucking hilarious,” another wrote


Somebody else added, “ariana….calling herself unproblematic…..ok sister….right.”

It was also pointed out that in addition to her controversial love life, Ariana has been heavily criticized over the years for cultural appropriation, with accusations of “blackfishing” as well as “Asian fishing.”

The time in 2015 when she was caught licking donuts that were for sale in a bakery while an employee’s back was turned was also brought up. 

Ariana seemingly preempted backlash to “The Boy Is Mine” ahead of its release, saying in a new interview with Zane Lowe that she is just playing “the bad girl” in the track, adding, “Here’s your bad-girl anthem.”

Admitting that she very nearly didn’t include the song on Eternal Sunshine, Ariana said, “I think I kind of was like, 'This is a very bad idea, I think.' But there is a large group of my fans that do love a bad-girl anthem, and this is, I think, an elevated version of that."


And this isn’t the only song on Ariana’s album to spark backlash, with lead single “Yes, And?” also being heavily criticized when it was released earlier this year. 


The song is about unapologetically living your life without caring what others think, but a misguided reference to Ariana's love life in the lyrics was deemed to be in bad taste. 


Seemingly hitting back at the media interest in her and Ethan’s romance, Ariana sings, “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” Shocked fans accused Ariana of glorifying being a “home-wrecker.”

The backlash was so intense that Ariana lost more than 350,000 Instagram followers after the song’s release, but she has remained defiant in the face of the scrutiny.

In fact, people claimed that Ariana was trying to “gaslight” fans when she suggested in an interview last month on The Zach Sang Show that she had been unfairly targeted by the media. 

