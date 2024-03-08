When Ariana Grande’s new relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater was revealed last year, it immediately sparked controversy.
In a video that went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, somebody pointed out that the first example of this was Ariana’s relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller.
Next up is rapper Big Sean, whom Ariana dated in 2014 — soon after he’d split from his fiancé Naya Rivera. In 2016, Naya suggested in her memoir that Sean had cheated on her with Ariana.
Ariana’s whirlwind romance with comic Pete Davidson is similarly murky, with Pete in a relationship with Cazzie David for two and a half years before they decided to go on a break in 2018.
This pattern repeated when Ariana’s relationship with Dalton first went public in 2020, with his ex Rikki Barton posting a meme to Instagram that read, “When you see your ex with the person they told you not to worry about.”
And Ariana has even leaned into this reputation through her music, most notably in her 2019 hit “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” where she sings, “Break up with your girlfriend ’cause I’m bored / You can hit it in the morning like it’s yours / I know it ain’t right but I don’t care.”
So, with all of this in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that people have been left side-eyeing Ariana for a lyric on one of the songs on her new album, Eternal Sunshine, which was released Friday.
It was also pointed out that in addition to her controversial love life, Ariana has been heavily criticized over the years for cultural appropriation, with accusations of “blackfishing” as well as “Asian fishing.”
Ariana seemingly preempted backlash to “The Boy Is Mine” ahead of its release, saying in a new interview with Zane Lowe that she is just playing “the bad girl” in the track, adding, “Here’s your bad-girl anthem.”