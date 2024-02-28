After Losing 350k Followers Following The Release Of “Yes, And?” Ariana Grande Has Fueled Backlash With New Song Title “The Boy Is Mine”

Ariana has also revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album, and song title “The Boy Is Mine” has only fueled the “homewrecker” allegations.

Last year, Ariana Grande found herself in the headlines due to her controversial relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

The romance raised eyebrows as both Ariana and Ethan were married when filming for the upcoming movie began, and reports that they were dating first surfaced online just three days after Ariana’s separation from her husband, Dalton Gomez, was announced.

Ethan didn’t file for a divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, until six days after he was publicly linked to Ariana. Lilly was Ethan’s high school sweetheart, and the two had recently welcomed their first baby together.

Things got even messier when Lilly spoke out against the pop star in a scathing interview, telling the Daily Mail that Ariana is “not a girl’s girl” and that her family was being treated like “collateral damage.”

She added at the time: “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”

While sources close to Ariana and Ethan have repeatedly denied claims that they’d had an affair, Ariana fueled backlash when she released her latest single “Yes, And?” earlier this year.

The song is from her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, and it is about unapologetically living your life without caring what others have to say about it.


While this kind of empowering anthem would usually be well received by listeners, Ariana’s eyebrow-raising references to her love life were deemed to be in poor taste.


In “Yes, And?” the star seemingly hits back at the media interest in her and Ethan’s romance by singing: “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose dick I ride?” with shocked fans accusing Ariana of glorifying being a “homewrecker.”


In fact, the backlash was so intense that Ariana lost over 350,000 Instagram followers after the song’s release, but she has remained defiant in the face of the scrutiny. 

During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show that was released on Monday, Ariana suggested that she’d been unfairly targeted by the media.

“The thing is, we know this about the tabloids and about the media. Am I crazy? Don't we know this?" she began. “We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person.”


"[The media leaves space for] their friends and family, but they turn it off when that aligns with the version of a person that they have in their head that they want to believe is true,” Ariana continued. 


She concluded: "We don't need to go into any specifics, but of course there's an insatiable frustration, inexplicable hellish feeling, watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you."

But her comments arguably haven’t landed as anticipated, with social media users accusing Ariana of “gaslighting” them as they commented on a clip of the interview.

“Yeah, no Ariana that is not what’s happening here stop trying to gaslight everyone,” one person wrote. Another added: “her blaming the tabloids for reporting what she did rather than taking accountability is crazy.”

“Obviously not everything said in the media is true, but girl we can see the timelines 😭 its available to the public,” somebody else commented. One more said: “the gaslighting is insane.”

Others referenced the fact that Lilly herself had spoken out about the situation, with one TikToker writing: “Did she forget that the wife came out and told the public…?”

“She’s accusing the general public of media illiteracy when the ex wife literally came out & made it very clear what happened,” another echoed. “She’s gaslighting.”


One more agreed: “But this wasn’t the tabloids saying this it was the actual wife herself the real question is she crazy?”


While somebody else referenced photos of Ariana holding Ethan and Lilly’s son prior to their marriage breakdown as they wrote: “you held this woman's baby then took her man.”

This interview came out just one day before Ariana released the full tracklist for Eternal Sunshine, and there was one song title that particularly jumped out at fans: “The Boy Is Mine.”

While the song’s lyrics are yet to be revealed, people were quick to use their imagination and took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to react to the apparent sentiment behind the title. 


One user tweeted: “‘the boy is mine’ that's craazy girl if you are going to be a homewrecker don't be so proud about it wth.”


“Love my girl DOWN but she’s never beating the homewrecker allegations with some of these titles 😭 wym the boy is mine?!? 🫠,” another wrote


Somebody else referenced one of Ariana’s past hits as they claimed: “break up with your girlfriend i'm bored’ ‘the boy is mine’ ariana grande's fantasy is stealing a man and ruining a relationship.”

Eternal Sunshine will be released on March 8, and Ariana has teased that “pieces of it” will “touch on” the speculation surrounding her love life.

Watch Ariana Grande's full appearance on The Zach Sang Show on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

