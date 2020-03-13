This Elderly Couple Got Evacuated From The Grand Princess — And Still Can’t Get Tested For The Coronavirus

Four days after the Grand Princess cruise ship docked, passengers now under quarantine in California expressed frustration that they have still not been tested for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess’s ill-fated voyage sparked international alarm when 21 people on board tested positive for the virus, causing the ship to be held for days off the California coast en route back to San Francisco from Hawaii. Not long before, the coronavirus had spread through another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, eventually infecting more than 700 people and killing eight.

Before the ship’s more than 3,000 passengers and crew members finally docked in Oakland on Monday, officials announced plans to take the US residents to four military bases for quarantines and screening. “We will be testing everyone on the ship,” Vice President Mike Pence said late last week. “We will be quarantining as necessary.”

But as the end of this week approached, some passengers said their repeated requests for testing have gone nowhere, making them anxious about whether they have the disease that has so far afflicted more than 128,000 people in a global outbreak that this week was declared an official pandemic.

These passengers are among many Americans struggling to get diagnosed. The nation has been unable to get a handle on the crisis due to a calamitous shortage in COVID-19 tests, despite promises by various Trump administration officials that tens of thousands of tests would become available this month. Cases in the US have so far exceeded 1,600, including 40 deaths.

In a phone interview Thursday night, Salli Spoon of Crockett, California, said that passengers were first told they’d get tested prior to disembarking. “We initially were told that the testing would be before we got off the Princess," Spoon, a 72-year-old retired Amtrak employee, told BuzzFeed News. “That did not happen.”

Then, Spoon said, they were told they would be tested at Travis Air Force Base in northern California, where she and others were bused over for a 14-day quarantine. Other passengers were taken to Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas, and Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, depending on which states they lived in.

But upon arrival at their quarantine zone, the Spoons and their friends weren’t tested, either.

Since then, Spoon said, staff have been coming by twice a day to take their temperatures, a way to monitor for the fever that is the hallmark of the disease. When she asked Wednesday when she would be tested, she was told she had to request it. So she did. On Thursday, a case manager told her by phone she’d be tested in “two to three days,” offering no other specifics.

“I’m very skeptical,” Spoon said.