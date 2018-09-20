Cornell Just Found Brian Wansink Guilty Of Scientific Misconduct And He Has Resigned

Brian Wansink, the Cornell University eating-behavior scientist under fire for scientific misconduct allegations, will resign at the end of the academic year.

Cornell University has been investigating his research since November. In a statement, the university told BuzzFeed News that Wansink was found to have "committed academic misconduct in his research and scholarship, including misreporting of research data, problematic statistical techniques, failure to properly document and preserve research results, and inappropriate authorship."



The news came a day after six of Wansink's papers were retracted, giving him a total of 13 retractions.

Wansink’s last day will be June 30, 2019. He has been at Cornell for 14 years. He has been removed from all teaching and research, and will "be obligated to spend his time cooperating with the university in its ongoing review of his prior research," according to Provost Michael I. Kotlikoff.

Wansink told BuzzFeed News, “I have been tremendously honored and blessed to be a Cornell professor and especially to be the first John S. Dyson Professor of Marketing at the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management.”

On Friday, Wansink sought to clarify Cornell's statement. In regards to the aforementioned "problematic statistical techniques," for instance, he said that he has at times made "some typos, transposition errors, and some statistical mistakes," but that "with only one debatable exception," none have changed the "substantive conclusions" of the studies. As for the finding of misreported research data, he said that in two papers, he mistakenly reported the wrong ages for preschool children, but that other studies on the same topic have shown the same results for all ages.

"The interpretation of these four acts of misconduct can be debated, and I did so for a year without the success I expected," he wrote. "There was no fraud, no intentional misreporting, no plagiarism, or no misappropriation."