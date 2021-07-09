Here’s Why Influencers Aren’t As Into The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale This Year

After years of complaints that influencers have “ruined” the sale once called the “Super Bowl of swipe-ups,” many are moving on.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale used to be the biggest event of the year for influencers on Instagram, the “Super Bowl of swipe-ups.” But this year, it seems that many are over it.

The retailer's annual sale has been going on for decades, but it took on a new zeal as shopping influencers made it a huge part of their brands. The influencers, inspired by the hefty commissions they could make from affiliate links during the sale, bombarded their followers with every gift guide under the sun. Soon, having early access to the “#nsale” became a status symbol for influencers. The sale works in tiers, titles that are bestowed upon the shopper based on how much money they spend at Nordstrom in the calendar year. The top status, “Icon,” goes to shoppers who spend a whopping $15,000. This year, “Icons” get to shop a full two weeks before the rest of the public, which is important because the items on sale are finite and often sell out. Therefore, an influencer who is able to “shop the sale” earlier than their competition (because they bought enough during the year and became an “Icon”) has a clear leg up on others, who have to wait for full access to make their gift guides. It is a huge source of revenue for them; in 2018, Adweek reported that some influencers made the bulk of their income in the three weeks surrounding it. Usually, Instagram at this point in the sale would be chock-full of influencers preparing their followers for the gift guides, showing off their purchases (in dozens of yellow Nordstrom bags), and posting endless “try-on haul” stories. Not so much in 2021. In fact, several popular shopping influencers have declared this week that they are not as excited about the sale. Several of them have said that it has become oversaturated and full of diminishing returns. It’s likely many will still post guides and swipe-ups during the next few weeks of the sale, but the content so far has been distinctly muted compared to previous years. Jordan Underwood, a shopping influencer, told her more than 400,000 followers earlier this week that she’s feeling pressure from this year’s sale and isn’t jazzed about it. In previous years, she said, she would cancel vacations and “fun things” to ensure she posted everything from the sale in a timely manner, which caused her stress.

Jordan Underwood / Via Instagram

"The pressure to have the best content first up before it sells out is so insane,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Like, it literally takes the joy out of it.” (She didn’t return a request for comment.)

Another big shopping influencer, Daryl-Ann Denner, told her followers this week that the sale has gotten “more and more scammy” every year.

Daryl-Ann Denner / Via Instagram

“I used to love it,” she said on Stories. “Now it feels like a marketing ploy.” (To be fair, it definitely is a marketing ploy and I don’t think has ever not been.)

More influencers, like Caitlin Covington of Southern Curls and Pearls and Whitney Buha of Something Whitty, said on Stories they are happy to cover the sale, if people still want to hear about it, indicating they sense a shift in what their followers want. Both polled their followers, asking: are you planning to shop the sale this year? This change is interesting because of the reputation influencers have gotten surrounding the sale. Over the past several years, the gaggles of influencers showing off their massive amounts of purchases has begun to rub people the wrong way. Normal Nordstrom customers began to complain that influencers and their die-hard fans had ruined the sale by buying up everything so early that there was nothing left for them when they were able to shop. I reached out to Nordstrom about the backlash, but didn’t hear back.



Previewing the @Nordstrom anniversary sale though I’m not sure why, everything will be sold out on day 1 of the pre-sale from bloggers and influencers #nsalefail #sameeveryyear Twitter: @erin_devoir

I just wanted ONE item from the Nordstrom sale but noooooooo all the influencers took first dibs 🙄🙄🙄 it wasn’t even a popular item it was leggings!!! Twitter: @ChelsyCass

As NoFilter reported last year, commenters flooded Nordstrom’s Instagram during last year’s sale, accusing them of letting greedy influencers ruin the fun.

“Really disappointing that influencers share all these items for weeks and come sale day, everything is sold out,” the site reported one commenter said.

Influencers and Nordstrom ruined the Nordstrom sale, in this essay I will ... @Nordstrom Twitter: @princessclerkTO

The backlash grew even worse during the pandemic. People complained that influencers spending over $10,000 to shop the sale early, during a year when the economy tanked and so many people lost their jobs, seemed particularly out of touch.



Tone deaf influencers be all like “ARE YOU SHOPPING THE NORDSTROM SALE?!?” at a time where unemployment is at a historic high and people can’t pay their rent. #influencers #CancelEverything Twitter: @becksNMSP

Now, it seems many influencers have read the room. Dani Austin told her more than 1 million followers this week that, while she plans to share her picks from the sale, she didn’t spend enough this year to shop early (influencers, they’re just like us!).



Dani Austin / Via Instagram

“Hopefully not everything is gone from our mall,” she said. “You have to spend a LOT to qualify.”

So what exactly is driving this shift? Hunter Strong Landa, who blogs at Navy and Orange, told me that for her, it has been a confluence of factors. Landa used to be all in on the sale, she said, dragging her kids to the store on the first day she had access and posing for mirror selfie after mirror selfie. Even last year, during COVID-19, she did a bulk order online and picked it up to ensure she could post content. This year, though, Landa is reevaluating. She said she has found herself in the past ordering things from the sale she doesn’t really need, just because they are popular among bigger influencers or are trending on the shopping app LikeToKnowIt. “There is kind of this weird ether with this sale and LtK,” she said. “Everyone is posting and buying so you feel like you should be doing the same. But then we (LtK bloggers) end up all promoting the same couple of products.”

For Landa, that oversaturation led to diminishing returns. She also has been reevaluating her own actions as an influencer, saying that last year taught her a lot about how she wants to act on the platform.

“After seeing bloggers not address the BLM movement of last summer and other social injustices, but linking endless links to the NSale, it made me realize that sometimes the business of influencing might be too focused on the bottom line instead of using the influence for good instead of just the Nordstrom Sale,” she said. This year, Landa said her attitude is that she’ll promote if she gets around to it. She is currently spending time with family, and said she isn’t so worried about keeping up with the influencer Joneses. Besides, she said, Nordstrom isn’t the only big retailer doing summer sales. “It also seems that there is constantly a sale that as LtK influencers, we are encouraged to promote and link to. If one is looking to get a pair of Mother Denim on sale, this is not the only upcoming opportunity,” she said. Even influencers who never went all out on the sale told me it has lost its luster. Jess Kirby, who focuses on clean beauty and slow fashion on her page @jessannkirby, told me that while she never went crazy, she usually would plan a blog post and some Instagram content for the sale. This year, though, she is completely avoiding it. “I just don’t like the pressure and push for consumerism that leaves people feeling like they ‘need’ things and are left out if they don’t buy from it,” she said. The main thing, she said, is she is focusing on sustainability, and has built her brand around slow fashion. Jumping on the #nsale rat race, therefore, isn’t in line with her values. “The reality is I’m not shopping it, so it doesn’t feel appropriate to share my NSale picks when there’s nothing I’m buying,” she said. The shift in attitudes toward the sale likely reflects a shift in overall influencer culture. The industry got hammered over the past year for the actions of many influencers, who flaunted out-of-touch spending while many struggled, refusing to acknowledge big societal movements like Black Lives Matter, and broke COVID-19 protocols. It seems a lot of influencers have realized that proudly proclaiming you spent thousands of dollars at one department store last year isn’t the best look. Another factor, and perhaps a more interesting one, is the issue of oversaturation. The original shopping influencers, many of whom have been blogging for a decade or more, pioneered making the Nordstrom Sale the biggest swipe-up event of the summer. Their success has spurred thousands of copycats, all of whom are now promoting the sale in earnest, which is now making it harder and harder to stand out of the crowd. The best influencers have strong enough personal brands that followers trust and support them. But when you're just posting the same content as everyone else, you kind of lose that charm. So, it makes sense that many are trying to switch it up, even if it’s just linking out to a different sale or product. But if you’re missing the usual level of explosion of #nsale content, don’t fret. There’s always Prime Day.