Influencers Promoting The Nordstrom's Sale Need To Adapt To Avoid Appearing Completely Out Of Touch

It’s here. The year’s biggest event for fashion influencers, what I have dubbed the Super Bowl of swipe-ups: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom’s biggest sale, delayed this year because of the pandemic, has become a monolith on Instagram, taking over the platform with a tornado of Barefoot Dreams blankets and “staple booties” for an entire summer month. This year, rather shockingly, has so far been no different.

The way the sale works is people shop on different dates based on their “status” at Nordstrom, which depends on how much they spend on their store credit card annually. (To get to shop early at all, you need the card.) Many influencers have “icon” status, which means, according to Forbes, you have spent $15,000 in a year at Nordstrom. According to guidance from Nordstrom’s affiliate marketing team, which was sent to me by a source, there are no shortcuts or special treatment for influencers. The sale opens to more people over the next two weeks, and then to the general public on Aug. 19.

Those with “icon” status got to shop starting Tuesday, and Instagram exploded with swipe-ups and guides. My entire feed and explore page was filled with influencers decked out in full outfits and makeup, smiling as they posed in front of display tables of shoes (and many sans masks). One excited prominent influencer proclaimed on her stories that it felt like Christmas morning. Another influencer wrote a blog post in which she tells us we have to buy these Steve Madden mules — she got them in multiple colors and is considering buying more.

*record scratch* Um, WTF?

I bought a pair of heeled mules in early March that I still have never worn. The shoes I have worn the most over the past six months are running shoes, flip flops, and slippers. I spent probably five minutes a few months ago staring at my closet. “I miss you,” I muttered.

The Nordstrom sale is an Instagram behemoth that has always felt a little excessive and out of touch, but this year it is becoming absurd to the point of being awkward. I usually wouldn’t buy the same pair of shoes in four colors, but this year? Are you kidding?

That’s not to say I, or anyone else, won’t buy anything from the sale. When I asked my followers on my Instagram account this week if they were changing their shopping habits for the sale this year, it was a 50/50 split between yes and no. The consensus from most people is they either are not going to shop this year or they are going to be on the lookout for different things. The reasons, of course, are obvious. Millions of Americans are out of work and the economy is tanking. Even for those of us who are lucky enough to stay employed, the majority are working from home and are rarely attending social events. Many women wrote to me and said they would consider buying some athleisure, sure, or maybe some home or baby items. But their priorities are changing.

Some influencers have also been posting their normal “fitting room hauls” and “try-on hauls” from the store, usually sans masks. This has rubbed many people the wrong way, especially because, due to enhanced cleaning protocols, Nordstrom is sanitizing the rooms after each client and the clothing must be held for a period before returning to the floor. (I must note here that Nordstrom’s New York flagship has embarked on a campaign, according to the New York Times, of paying influencers to come and shop in person to highlight in-store safety.) A Nordstrom spokesperson told me that “all employees and customers need to wear face coverings in our store. That includes when they are in the fitting room. We’re reiterating that expectation with all our customers, including our influencer partners.”

Cathy Peshek, who blogs at Poor Little It Girl, told me she was “beyond pissed” this week when she saw many fellow fashion influencers posting their in-store try-on hauls. Peshek said she couldn’t believe how many women were “shopping carefree” without changing any of their habits, “for the sake of a freaking affiliate commission.” She decided to post about it and got a ton of responses.