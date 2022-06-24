"Supreme Court My Ass": Celebrities Respond To Roe V. Wade's Overturn

The celebs are mad and they are tweeting.

By
Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. 

What do Danny DeVito, Megan Thee Stallion, and George Takei have in common? All of them tweeted Friday about their fury at the Supreme Court's landmark decision to end Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.

At least 26 states are expected to ban or dramatically limit abortion now that the ruling has been announced. 

Here's a collection of celebrities who are sharing their frustrations online at how harmful this decision will be for people who get pregnant.

1. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

TINA SNOW @theestallion

The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down. I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need. Join me and @PPact: https://t.co/fd4K56b8w3. #BansOffOurBodies

2. Former first lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

3. Singer Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl

4. Actor Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito @DannyDeVito

Supreme Court my ass

5. TV host Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi @PadmaLakshmi

People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place.

6. TikTok star Drew Afualo

Drew Afualo @DrewAfualo

i hope those of you who just don’t want children, know that you are valid in feeling that way. Abortion does not always have to come at the expense of tragedy or trauma. Knowing you just don’t want to pro-create, is reason enough to want access to it. That should be your RIGHT.

7. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.

8. Actor Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer @KekePalmer

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right &amp; keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose??

9. Former president Barack Obama

Barack Obama @BarackObama

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

10. Actor Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush @SophiaBush

They will never end abortion. Only safe abortion. This is not about life. It’s about control. Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW

11. Actor George Takei

George Takei @GeorgeTakei

So let me get this straight. A state has the right to restrict abortions, but doesn’t have the right to restrict firearms? Is that what we have now in these “United” States?

12. Actor Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps @BusyPhilipps

It doesn’t end here. Fuck this sham. Fuck these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issue is your taxes, fuck you too. This Supreme Court is on you.

