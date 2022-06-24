"Supreme Court My Ass": Celebrities Respond To Roe V. Wade's Overturn

What do Danny DeVito, Megan Thee Stallion, and George Takei have in common? All of them tweeted Friday about their fury at the Supreme Court's landmark decision to end Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade.

At least 26 states are expected to ban or dramatically limit abortion now that the ruling has been announced.

Here's a collection of celebrities who are sharing their frustrations online at how harmful this decision will be for people who get pregnant.

