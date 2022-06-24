“We Had To Do Something”: Crowds Are Gathering Across The US To Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade
As people across the US reacted in shock and disbelief to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thousands converged in front of government buildings, parks, and the nation's top courtroom itself to protest what they said was a rollback of hard-won rights dating back nearly 50 years.
Outside the Supreme Court on Friday, a growing crowd of protesters gathered to oppose the decision. Hundreds of people carrying last-minute handmade signs defiantly raised their voices in chants and promises to “aid and abet” abortions.
BuzzFeed News also spoke to many DC tourists who canceled their plans for the day to come to Capitol Hill when they heard the news. Bonnie Sutton, 69, from Illinois said that she and her husband had just landed and were in a cab when their daughter texted them about the decision and urged them to protest.
“I’m a teacher — I stuck [posterboard and markers] in my bag at the last minute in case the decision came down today,” she said.
The Suttons walked an hour from their hotel in order to be outside the court on Friday.
“We had to do something,” Sutton said. “I just could not believe that [the abortion rights issue] was going to come around again.”
Demonstrations were also planned for major metro areas across the US Friday evening, including in New York and Los Angeles.
In a 6–3 decision by the conservative majority, the court overturned its 1973 opinion in Roe v. Wade and upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. That will give states — mostly in the South and Midwest — the ability to outlaw the medical procedure, forcing people to travel long distances to places where it's still legal. For many, however, that's cost prohibitive.
President Joe Biden and others warned that the Supreme Court decision had set the US on an “extreme and dangerous path” that could overturn other civil rights, including those for same-sex marriage. As Pride month draws to a close, the timing of the Roe decision, combined with Justice Clarence Thomas's separate opinion that his colleagues should reconsider other rights previously granted by the court, is expected to draw even more people to demonstrations.
“I don't know what to tell people other than we have come too far to let these things be taken away from us,” Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, told BuzzFeed News on Friday.
