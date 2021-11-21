A Group Of 80 People Ransacked A Nordstrom Store Outside San Francisco In An "Organized Theft"

Video showed people running out of the store with bags and fleeing in vehicles that were parked on the street.

Google maps Nordstrom in Walnut Creek

Three people were arrested after a group of about 80 ransacked a Nordstrom department store in the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday night in what police believe was an "organized theft." Police in Walnut Creek, a suburb located about 25 miles east of San Francisco, said employees at the Nordstrom in the city's Broadway Plaza shopping center began calling 911 around 9 p.m. when a crowd entered the store and "immediately began stealing merchandise." Videos on social media showed people running out of the store with large bags and fleeing in vehicles that were parked on the street.

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. Twitter: @JodiHernandezTV

Police described the incident in a press release Sunday as "clearly a planned event," noting that the department initially received calls about "cars driving recklessly in the area." Officials said two store employees were assaulted and one was pepper-sprayed. Officers were able to stop one of the fleeing cars and arrested two of its occupants, one of whom was in possession of a firearm, the department said. A third person who was found to be in possession of stolen merchandise was arrested shortly after. The arrested individuals were identified as Dana Dawson, 30, of San Francisco, Joshua Underwood, 32, of San Francisco, and Rodney Robinson, 18, of Oakland. "The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled the area in cars at high speeds," the department said in a statement. Nordstrom did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Sunday. The incident came after several high-end retail stores in San Francisco's popular Union Square district were burglarized in a similar fashion Friday night. Dramatic videos showed people rushing out of Louis Vuitton with large bags and arms full of merchandise. Police officers were seen banging on the windows of a Ford Mustang outside the store.

Louis Vuitton San Francisco, Union square got cleared out!! Twitter: @CARLITOSGUEY