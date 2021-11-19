Kyle Rittenhouse Was Found Not Guilty Of All Charges In The Kenosha Protest Shooting

Kyle Rittenhouse is comforted by his lawyer as he was acquitted of all charges at in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 19, 2021.

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges against him on Friday after he testified he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot two people, wounded one, and attempted to shoot two others during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of first-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon (Wisconsin’s murder count), attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Although Rittenhouse initially faced seven charges, the judge on Monday dismissed a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 after the defense successfully argued that a technicality concerning the length of a gun used by a minor in Wisconsin’s statute cleared him. Earlier in the trial, the judge dismissed a curfew violation charge against Rittenhouse, ruling that the state had not presented sufficient evidence.

The highly anticipated verdict came after about 26 hours of deliberation following a two-week trial that focused on a single question: Was Rittenhouse acting in self-defense when he fatally shot two people and wounded another during civil unrest?



The prosecution sought to portray Rittenhouse as a vigilante and instigator who came to the city armed in anticipation of and seeking violence. The defense maintained that the then-17-year-old wanted to defend businesses and people from rioters and only fired his weapon because he had an imminent fear for his life.

Civil unrest erupted in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020, after a police officer shot a 29-year-old Black man named Jacob Blake in the back. Blake had been walking toward his car, within which were three of his children, who witnessed the shooting. He was left paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries. (State prosecutors declined to file charges against the officer who shot Blake after evidence showed that he was armed with a knife; the officer also did not face disciplinary action.)

After two nights of violent protests that saw arrests, property damage, and looting, Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a medical kit, traveled to Kenosha from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, on Aug. 25. In an interview that evening, he told Daily Caller reporter Richard McGinnis — who testified at trial — that he came to the protests to protect private property and act as a medic, falsely describing himself as an EMT. Later that night, Rittenhouse shot and killed protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27.

Bystander and drone video footage captured the shootings and the events leading up to them, and lawyers for both the prosecution and defense relied heavily on these audiovisual elements as they made their cases. The lawyers regularly went frame by frame as they questioned witnesses and made opening and closing arguments.

One of these videos shows that shortly before midnight, Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse across the parking lot of a car dealership and threw a plastic bag at him. In another, filmed from a drone, Rosenbaum catches up to Rittenhouse and lunges toward him. Then, in the footage, Rittenhouse fires four shots at close range into Rosenbaum’s body, killing him. Additional videos show Rittenhouse fleeing the scene and being chased by a crowd. He is shown falling to the ground, at which point Huber approaches Rittenhouse, swinging a skateboard toward Rittenhouse’s head in an apparent attempt to disarm him. Rittenhouse then fatally shoots Huber. Grosskreutz is then shown approaching Rittenhouse with a pistol in his hand; Rittenhouse shoots him, wounding his arm.