Alex Morgan Mimicked Sipping Tea After Scoring Against England In The World Cup And It Instantly Became A Meme

"Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas."

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on July 2, 2019, at 6:55 p.m. ET

Alessandra Tarantino / AP

US women's national soccer team players celebrate their semifinal win against England.

The US women’s national soccer team is going to the World Cup final again after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals Tuesday.

The game-winning goal came in the 31st minute when forward Alex Morgan headed the ball into the net, scoring her sixth goal of the tournament.

Morgan then ran to the sideline and stopped to sip an imaginary cup of tea.

Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports

#USWNT star Alex Morgan celebrates her goal against England by sipping on an imaginary cup of tea to mock the English. Rivalry born. #ENG 1-2 #USA #FIFAWWC #ENGUSA

Morgan's goal celebration instantly became a meme and set off a slew of other American Revolution references as the USWNT knocked the Lionesses out of the tournament just two days before the Independence Day holiday.

🇺🇸🍊 @johnstons08

Alex Morgan at the Boston Tea Party, 1773. Oil on canvas.

Travis Costello @TcostelloTravis

Been owning England since 1776 #USA🇺🇸

Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

BLEW A THIRTEEN COLONY LEAD.

Lolo Jones @lolojones

Alex Morgan drinking her English tea. #USWMNT #USA #WorldCup

stupid bitch @harrykanefc

“no taxation without representation” -alex morgan, 1775

Some jokingly declared Morgan, who also celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, the new Queen of England.

Andy Campbell @AndyBCampbell

Our @HuffPostUK edition lost a bet... and now they're running our headline QUEEN OF ENGLAND https://t.co/7jWbwtHtAG

Astasia Williams @AstasiaWill

Queen of England. These the rules.

I mean, the USWNT is pretty stacked, amirite?

Jimmy Mack @jcmack03

It’s crazy that the Queen of England and the President of the United States both play for the #USWNT.

The US will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the World Cup final on July 7.


