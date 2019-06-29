This Incredible Photo Of Megan Rapinoe Celebrating At The World Cup Is Already A Huge Meme

Megan Rapinoe has had a big week by anyone's standard.

After making headlines for telling Eight by Eight magazine that she would not go "to the fucking White House" should the US women's national soccer team win the World Cup, President Trump lashed out at her on Twitter.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team," he wrote in a series of three tweets on Wednesday.

Trump told Rapinoe she should concentrate on winning, instead of criticizing his administration.

"Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!" he wrote. "Finish the job!"

Well, dear reader, it seems she's been doing just that.

At Friday's game in Paris, Rapinoe led the way for her squad, scoring both goals that lifted Team USA to a 2-1 victory against host nation France.

If Rapinoe was at all concerned by Trump's words, she certainly didn't show it.

She scored the first goal from a free penalty kick just five minutes into the game.

She then ran to the corner of the field and flung her arms in the air majestically in celebration as supporters in the crowd roared.