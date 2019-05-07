Two Reuters Reporters Imprisoned In Myanmar Have Been Freed After More Than 500 Days

Two Reuters journalists who were jailed for more than 500 days for their reporting on human rights abuses in Myanmar have been freed after receiving a presidential pardon.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were sentenced to seven years in prison in September after they investigated the killings of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of soldiers and Buddhist villagers. Prosecutors claimed that the reporters got hold of confidential state documents, in violation of the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act.



Lone and Soe Oo walked free Tuesday morning after receiving a pardon from Myanmar President Win Myint, who planned to release more than 6,000 prisoners Tuesday, the news agency reported.

"We are enormously pleased that Myanmar has released our courageous reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo," Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen Adler said in a statement. "Since their arrests 511 days ago, they have become symbols of the importance of press freedom around the world. We welcome their return."