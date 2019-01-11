Myanmar Has Rejected An Appeal By Two Reuters Journalists Jailed For Reporting On The Rohingya Crisis

Kyaw Soe Oo (front center) and Wa Lone being escorted by police as they leave after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, in August.

A court in Myanmar has rejected the appeal of two Reuters journalists who were sentenced to seven years in prison after reporting on a massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who investigated the killings of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of soldiers and Buddhist villagers, were sentenced in September last year. Prosecutors claimed they had obtained confidential state documents, breaking the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act.



“It was a suitable punishment,” high court judge Aung Naing concluded Friday, rejecting their appeal.

Reuters editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler said the ruling was "yet another injustice among many" inflicted upon the two reporters.



"They remain behind bars for one reason: those in power sought to silence the truth,” he said.

“Reporting is not a crime, and until Myanmar rights this terrible wrong, the press in Myanmar is not free, and Myanmar’s commitment to rule of law and democracy remains in doubt.”

During the trial, the defense argued that police had set the journalists up, handing them documents during a dinner before pursuing them. The government's legal team said the reporters had collected the information in order to harm national security and the national interest.



The reporters now have the option to make another appeal to Myanmar's supreme court, Reuters reported.

