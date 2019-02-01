Virginia Governor's Medical School Yearbook Page Shows Men In Blackface And A KKK Robe

On the right side of the page, the two men, one in blackface and the other in the KKK outfit, pose with drinks in their hands. Beneath, Northam's alma mater is listed along with his interest, "Pediatrics," and the quote, "There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer."

The page includes a headshot of Northam in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat, and another photo of hit sitting on the ground, leaning against a convertible.

The half-page, a picture of which was obtained by BuzzFeed News, comes from the 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook. Northam, a Democrat, graduated from the school that year.

A photo on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page shows two men, one in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Northam's office did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment. The governor was accused this week by Republicans of supporting infanticide over comments he had made about late-term abortions.

Northam, a pediatric neurologist, said in a radio interview that late-term abortions are "done in cases where there may be severe deformities. There may be a fetus that’s not viable. So in this particular example, if a mother’s in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

Vincent Rhodes, a spokesperson for the medical school, declined to comment on the newly-surfaced picture, saying the yearbook is a student production and that the school did not know where or when the picture was taken.



"Eastern Virginia Medical School is firmly committed to creating an inclusive environment and championing the health of all people," Rhodes told BuzzFeed News. "One of our principle missions is to recruit educate and train a cultural competent healthcare work force which reflects the demographics of the nation and the patients we serve."

Northam was elected to the Virginia governorship in 2017 with the backing of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. He previously served as lieutenant governor and a state senator.

His win was seen as a rebuke to President Donald Trump and a testament to the grassroots energy and activism unleashed by the 2016 presidential election.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.