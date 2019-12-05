R. Kelly Married Aaliyah When She Was 15. Now He's Being Charged With A Federal Crime.

Twenty-five years after he married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah, R. Kelly has been charged with bribing a government official to get a fake ID for the teen.

In a superseding indictment filed on Thursday, a grand jury charged Kelly with bribing an Illinois official to produce "a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1" on Aug. 30, 1994.

A personal familiar with the matter confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Aaliyah is the Jane Doe referenced in the court documents. The two infamously married a day after Kelly allegedly bribed the official for the fake ID, on Aug. 31, 1994, according to an Illinois marriage license first published by Vibe magazine. At the time, Aaliyah was 15 years old.

The marriage license listed her age as 18, the state's minimum age requirement to marry without parental consent.

Kelly's attorney did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

