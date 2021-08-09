One Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Accusers Is Suing Prince Andrew For Sexual Abuse

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Virginia Giuffre said.

Mark Richards / WPA Pool / Getty Images Prince Andrew in 2017

A woman who said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a child while under the control of financier Jeffrey Epstein is now suing the Duke of York in federal court. In a complaint filed Monday in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Virginia Giuffre claimed that the prince had sexually abused her on separate occasions in London, New York, and at Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2002, when she was under the age of 18. "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She added that she expected her decision to sue the British royal "will subject [her] to further attacks." But, she said, "I knew that if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting [my family] and victims everywhere down.” The complaint alleges that Prince Andrew knew she was a victim of sex trafficking and that she was underage. It includes the infamous photograph of a 17-year-old Giuffre and the duke with his arm around her waist.

Courtesy Boies Schiller Flexner LLP From left: Prince Andrew, Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, has previously denied ever having sex with Giuffre. He has also said that he had no idea Epstein was trafficking and abusing girls despite flying on his private jet and being one of his highest-profile friends who stayed at his homes and private island. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal detention center in August 2019 while facing charges of trafficking dozens of underage girls for sex.

Giuffre first publicly accused Andrew of sexually abusing her in 2015 and has sworn to her story in a court deposition. She has also said that before having sex with the prince in a London home, they had dinner and went to a nightclub, where she recalled Andrew sweating on the dance floor.

Bebeto Matthews / AP Giuffre in 2019