A New Documentary Exposes Ghislaine Maxwell

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell walking out of her Manhattan townhouse in 2015

Mirrorpix / Getty Images Ghislaine Maxwell in 1991, holding a framed photograph of her late father

Epstein’s Shadow focuses on Maxwell’s life story as the key to the case, but less to explore the psychology of motivations and more as a way to contextualize the values and class milieu that normalized violent entitlement. Her father, Robert Maxwell, was a self-made British publishing magnate — he owned a conglomerate that included the Daily Mirror — who had worked his way up from a shtetl in Czechoslovakia. His biographer calls him a “domineering ogre and tyrant,” both in his family and corporate life. He used his newspaper as a blackmail tool and his publishing company was investigated for fraudulent accounting. According to the documentary, he treated his family like a corporation, expecting the kids to be on constant guard, as if they were employees. Anna Pasternak, a former friend of Maxwell’s who has made something of a career charismatically denouncing her disgraced social peers, like Martha Stewart, describes Maxwell, the baby of the family, as “a daddy’s girl with a difference, that he could turn.” She also explains how Maxwell “learned early to read a powerful man’s moods.” Maxwell went to Oxford, but her biggest achievement was moving in influential circles, going to club openings, and becoming something of a figurehead for her father’s company. They were like an avant la lettre Donald and Ivanka Trump duo; Maxwell preferred having his daughter on his arm at events, as a kind of first lady, instead of his wife. He bought her a football club, turning her into the first “lady director” of one. His yacht was called the Lady Ghislaine. In the early ’90s, she went transatlantic, becoming a frequent party-goer in New York City after her father bought the Daily News. But it all came to an end after Robert Maxwell died under questionable circumstances, his nude body found floating in the ocean miles away from his yacht. It turned out he had siphoned over $1 billion from his employees’ pension funds, and the family fell into social disgrace. The documentary cites reports at the time that Ghislaine Maxwell had gone to the boat soon after his death to shred documents. Then Epstein came into the picture.

Peacock Jeffrey Epstein during a deposition

The documentary never loses sight of the fact that the Epstein case was, as a victim’s attorney points out, a sexual Ponzi scheme. And though it didn’t involve ritual brandings, the similarities between the Epstein trafficking case and the so-called NXIVM “cult” are striking. In particular, both featured a similar dynamic between the orchestrator of the sexual abuse — Keith Raniere in NXIVM, Epstein here — and the woman lieutenant helping to carry out the recruiting and normalizing the abuse — Allison Mack for NXIVM and allegedly Maxwell in the Epstein case. If NXIVM operated through warped self-help philosophies, in the Epstein case, the institution of ultra-rich white heterosexuality was the system through which Epstein and Maxwell came together, and through which they perpetrated — and covered up — their alleged abuse. The documentary chronicles how Epstein, a high school math nerd, hustled his way from a two-bedroom home in Coney Island to Bear Stearns, which he left under questionable circumstances. Still, he ended up as a money manager, including for the billionaire owner of Victoria’s Secret, who later accused him of stealing tens of millions of dollars.

Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at a film screening in 1995