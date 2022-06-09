The Officer Who Fatally Shot Patrick Lyoya In The Back Of His Head Has Been Charged With Second-Degree Murder

The April 4 encounter was captured on video from the officer's body-worn camera, his car's dash camera, a home surveillance camera, and a cellphone video. The footage shows Lyoya and Schurr talking face to face on a residential street moments before the deadly shooting.

In the footage, Lyoya looks confused about why Schurr had pulled him over. According to the videos, the encounter turned physical after Lyoya started walking in front of the car and the officer followed him, telling him to stop, and then grabbed Lyoya by his shoulder.

Lyoya then ran through the street and onto the sidewalk before the officer tackled him to the grass in front of a house as the struggle ensued. At one point, Lyoya is seen grabbing at Schurr's Taser but it's unclear from the videos whether he ever had full control of the weapon.

As the struggle continued, Lyoya is captured in the cellphone video, which was recorded by the passenger of his car, lying on his stomach with the cop on top of him. Lyoya appeared to be trying to push up off the ground when the officer removed his gun from its holster and fired one round at the back of his head.

Autopsies conducted by the county medical examiner and an independent expert hired by Lyoya’s family concluded that Lyoya died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

When asked about why it took over two months for a charging decision to be made, Becker said that he wanted to wait for the state police's full report, which he only received early last week.



Becker declined to provide more details about the evidence and how he came to his decision to charge the officer, citing procedural rules for prosecuting the case. But he noted that it was important for him to review a forensic report for the Taser before making a decision.

"It was a major piece," Becker said, referring to the Taser report. "That's about all I can say."

Lyoya was a father to two young children who immigrated to the US from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in search of the American dream, according to his family and their attorneys. His family has likened his killing to an execution as they have called for Schurr to be fired and prosecuted.

Becker said he spoke with the family about his decision before announcing it publicly, noting that he also provided the family with a letter translated into their native language, Swahili.