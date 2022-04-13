A Police Officer Fatally Shot A Black Man In The Head While Kneeling On Top Of Him, Video Shows

A Michigan police officer fatally shot a Black man in the head while kneeling on his body after pulling him over for a traffic stop, video released by police on Wednesday showed.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on the morning of April 4 after what police Chief Eric Winstrom had previously described as a "lengthy struggle." Per city policy, Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. The officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

"This is a difficult day," Winstrom told reporters on Wednesday as he released four videos of the incident, including footage from the officer's body-worn camera, his car's dash camera, a home surveillance camera, and a cellphone video. "My heart goes out to the family of Patrick Lyoya."

According to police, the officer initiated the traffic stop that ended in Lyoya's death at about 8:11 a.m. after observing that the car he was driving had "an improper Michigan registration."

After pulling over the vehicle on the side of a residential street, Lyoya got out, the videos show. The officer then told Lyoya repeatedly to "stay in the car."

"Get in the car. Dude, I’m stopping ya," the officer says, according to the body-worn camera video. "Do you have a license? Do you have a license?"

In the footage, Lyoya looks confused and appears to ask what he did. The officer seems not to understand him and asks, "Do you speak English?" Lyoya responds, "Yes." The officer then tells him that the license plate "does not belong on this car" and asks him to get his driver's license.

Lyoya then opens the driver's side door and briefly talks to an unidentified passenger before shutting the door. He then starts walking in front of the car and the officer follows him saying, "No, no, no. Stop. Stop," before grabbing Lyoya by his shoulder, the video shows.