The Armed School Resource Officer Who Failed To Confront The Parkland Shooter Has Been Arrested

Scot Peterson is seen in this still image captured from the school surveillance video.

The Broward County Sheriff's deputy who waited outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while a shooter opened fire, killing 17 people last year, has been arrested on child neglect charges relating to the mass shooting.

Scot Peterson was fired and charged Tuesday with 11 criminal charges, including child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury, in connection to what the Broward State Attorney's Office described as his "lack of response" to the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

“We cannot fulfill our commitment to always protect the security and safety of our Broward County community without doing a thorough assessment of what went wrong that day,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement announcing Peterson's termination. “I am committed to addressing deficiencies and improving the Broward Sheriff’s Office.”

The state's attorney's office said Peterson will be booked into the Broward County Jail on $102,000 bond.

