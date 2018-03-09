The Parkland School Deputy Told Officers To Stay Away From The Building Where The Shooting Was Taking Place

"Stay at least 500 feet away at this point," the school resource deputy told other responding officers while a shooter opened fire on students and faculty.

A newly released timeline of the deadly school shooting last month in Florida details the chaotic and disjointed law enforcement response to the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and reveals that officers did not enter the building where students were gunned down until more than 11 minutes after the first shots were fired.



By that time, suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz had already fled.

The records weave together information from the school's security video, the Broward County Sheriff's Office, and the Coral Springs police and fire departments, documenting the tense, frantic minutes between 2:21 p.m. and 3:40 p.m., when the 19-year-old arrived on campus that Valentine's Day, allegedly opened fire on his former classmates and teachers, killed 17 people, and slipped out via a stairwell before he was arrested several blocks away.

The timeline chronicles the chaos and uncertainty responding law enforcement officers faced while making decisions, as well as difficulties communicating, navigating multiple channels, and coordinating arriving deputies and police officers.



The dispatch records and video not only confirm previous reports that school resource officer Scot Peterson remained outside the building while the shooting was occurring, they also show that the deputy told other officers to stay away even as he repeatedly radioed that he heard "shots fired" from that location.

"We’re talking about the 1200 building," Peterson told the dispatcher at 2:24 p.m., right after Cruz allegedly opened fire and pulled the fire alarm to send scores of students out into the hallways. Yet Peterson remained outside that building throughout the shooting.

The timeline also suggests that other deputies who arrived at the school after Peterson called for help refrained from entering the building, violating the department's active shooter policy.

Furthermore, the records illustrate the difficulties Coral Springs Police and the sheriff's office had communicating and sharing crucial information with each other due to their inability to "patch" their channels together, as well as radios not working properly.

"The Coral Springs Communications System operates separately and attempts to patch these systems prior to the entry of Building 12 were unsuccessful," sheriff's spokeswoman Joy Oglesby told BuzzFeed News. "Therefore, BSO and CSPD personnel were not able to communicate via a common channel."

In the frantic minutes during and immediately after Cruz stopped firing his weapon, the two agencies were struggling to relay information about where the shooting was coming from and what the suspect looked like.

The influx of high traffic inundated the radio system, which is "nearing its end of life," the department said in a statement. As a result, users may have been unable to send or receive any messages at all, officials said.

The system is slated to be switched out next year.



"White male with ROTC uniform burgundy shirt," a Coral Springs police officer radioed in. "Last seen in the three-story building (12), north parking lot." At that same minute, sheriff's deputies were asking about Cruz's location, to which one responds, “We don’t know, but we’re heading in the building, in front of the 13 building — building 13.”



It wasn't until 2:32 p.m., 11 minutes after Cruz allegedly first opened fire, that four Coral Springs police officers finally rushed into the building. Two Broward County deputies assisted them with the "rescue effort to extract a victim," although the agency had already been at the scene.

