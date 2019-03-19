A Jury Has Found That A Popular Weed Killer Was "A Substantial Factor" In Causing A Man's Cancer

A federal jury in San Francisco has found that a commonly used weed killer played a significant role in causing a California man's cancer, delivering another blow to the agrochemical giant Monsanto as it fights a similar decision issued last year.

In a verdict announced Tuesday, jurors ruled in favor of Edwin Hardeman, a 70-year-old Sonoma County man, finding that exposure to the herbicide Roundup was "a substantial factor" in the development of his cancer.



The case will now move on to a second phase where the jury will consider whether Monsanto, now Bayer, knew and concealed information about the potential harm their product could cause, and decide whether to award any damages to Hardeman.



It is the lead case of a multidistrict litigation involving more than 1,600 plaintiffs in the US District Court for the Northern District of California and the second lawsuit that has gone to trial alleging Monsanto’s glyphosate-based products cause cancer.

In August 2018, a jury in California state court awarded Dewayne Johnson, a terminally ill man who worked as a groundskeeper for a San Francisco Bay Area school district, nearly $290 million in damages. The verdict was later reduced to $78.5 million and is on appeal.

Hardeman was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in February 2015 after using Roundup to kill poison oak and other invasive plants on his 56-acre property for more than two decades.

The lawsuit alleges that Hardeman's longterm exposure to Roundup caused his cancer and that Monsanto knew or should have known of the risks and failed to provide adequate warnings about the harm associated with using the product.

Jennifer Moore, an attorney for the Sonoma County man, said Hardeman used Roundup regularly, spraying approximately 6,000 gallons of the herbicide over the course of 26 years.