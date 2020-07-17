Two Men Were Charged After A Black Man Said He Was The Victim Of An "Attempted Lynching"

Indiana prosecutors filed criminal charges Friday against two men in connection with an alleged attack on a Black man who said he was the victim of an attempted lynching at a lake on the Fourth of July.

Sean M. Purdy, 44, of Pittsboro, is facing one felony count each of criminal confinement, battery resulting in a moderate bodily injury, and intimidation, according to the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Jerry Edward Cox II, 38, of Danville, is charged with one felony count each of aiding, inducing, or causing criminal confinement; battery resulting in a moderate bodily injury; and intimidation; as well as two felony counts of battery, prosecutors said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both men. A representative for the Monroe County Jail said the pair had not yet been booked.

The charges come nearly two weeks after Vauhxx Booker said five men beat him up, pinned him to a tree, and pulled out his hair after he said he had mistakenly walked through private property to get to the beach at Lake Monroe near Bloomington for a lunar eclipse gathering.



Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, wrote in a Facebook post about the incident that as bystanders yelled for the men to let him go, they said, "We're going to break his arms," and then yelled, "Get a noose."