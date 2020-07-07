A Black Man Says He Was Almost The Victim Of An "Attempted Lynching" Caught On Video

A spokesperson for the FBI told BuzzFeed News the agency was aware of the incident and is monitoring the situation.

Authorities in Indiana are investigating after a Black man said he was attacked by a group of white people as he mistakenly walked through private property to get to a public lake shore on Saturday. The incident was captured in a series of videos which went viral and were seen more than four million times after they were posted to Facebook on Sunday by the Black man, Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. In a post accompanying the videos, Booker described the incident at Lake Monroe, a reservoir near Bloomington, saying that five men beat him up, pinned him to a tree, and pulled out his hair after he said he mistakenly trespassed on private property. "At one point during the attack one of the men jumped on my neck," Booker wrote. "I could feel both his feet and his full bodyweight land hard against my neck."

According to Booker, as bystanders yelled for them to let him go, the men said, "We're going to break his arms," and then yelled "get a noose." These purported comments were not captured on video. Booker described the attack as a hate crime and said he was "almost the victim of an attempted lynching." "With me still pinned underneath them they kept telling onlookers to leave the, 'boy' and that everyone else (all white) could go," Booker wrote, saying that was when others began to film the confrontation.

Neither Booker nor his attorney responded to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment on Monday.

In a statement, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said its law enforcement division responded to a report of a battery at about 8 p.m. Saturday "on private property adjacent to Monroe Reservoir property." The agency is continuing to investigate the incident and is working with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office "to ensure lawful resolution," the DNR statement said. The prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment. A spokesperson for the FBI told BuzzFeed News the agency was aware of the incident and is monitoring the situation. Videos of the incident show multiple white men holding Booker's body against a tree as a few white women stand next to them, telling the men to let him go.

When the person who is filming walks closer to the group and says, "Please, let him go," one of the white men wearing a red shirt turns and says, "You go," to the bystander. "You go and we will let him go," one of the women says. Another man, who is shirtless, then walks up to the bystander and says, "Get the fuck out of here," swatting the camera with his hand twice. In another video, a shirtless man is seen apparently yelling at Booker, calling him a "nappy-headed bitch." A third video shows the same man yelling at bystanders "you invaded us." "We were having a great time and you invaded us," he says. "You stupid fucking liberal fucks."