The Suspect In The New Year's Eve Manchester Stabbings Has Been Detained Under Mental Health Laws

A counterterror investigation is underway after three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at a train station in Manchester, England, on Monday night as people gathered to celebrate the New Year.

The stabbing occurred at 8:52 p.m. local time at Manchester's Victoria station, according to the British Transport Police. One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The 25-year-old suspect has been assessed by specialist medical staff and detained under the Mental Health Act, police said Tuesday.

Two civilians, a man and a woman in their fifties, were transported to a hospital with knife injuries. A British Transport Police officer in his thirties was also being treated for a stab wound to the shoulder, the agency said.

The suspect, who has not been named, remains in police custody. A property in the Cheetham Hill area of the city was searched on Tuesday, police said.

At a briefing on Tuesday morning, Greater Manchester police said they were keeping an "open mind" about the incident, which is being investigated by Counter Terror Policing North West.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a statement:

Last night we experienced a horrific attack on people out to simply enjoy the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Manchester. My thoughts are with the couple who are still being treated in hospital for their serious injuries and with the brave British Transport Police officer who was also stabbed during the attack... Just before 9pm the British Transport Police officers at Victoria Train Station responded to a man armed with a knife and swiftly detained him. The officers acted with incredible bravery in tackling the armed attacker at the busy Metrolink station and ensured he was immediately detained. He remains in custody here in Manchester. We are treating this as a terrorist investigation which is being led by counter terrorism officers with support from Greater Manchester Police. They were working throughout the night to piece together the details of what happened and to identify the man who was arrested.

North West Ambulance Service said the three victims were taken to the hospital in a "very serious condition," according to the Guardian.



Greater Manchester Police said early Tuesday that the victims' injuries were "serious" but not life-threatening. Police said they expected them to remain hospitalized "for some time."

The officer has since been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

The family of the suspect released a statement on Wednesday that said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were seriously injured, their families and friends.

"We are also eternally grateful for the swift response from the emergency services and the comfort given to those affected by fellow Mancunians and citizens."

The statement called on the media to "avoid any assumptions, speculations and generalisations."