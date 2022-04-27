Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Testified He Overheard Blac Chyna Threatening To Kill Rob

LOS ANGELES — Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, testified on Tuesday that he overheard Blac Chyna threatening to kill Rob Kardashian after Rob had called his mom while he was allegedly being attacked by his ex-fiancé.

"I could just hear Chyna screaming, 'Fuck you. I'm going to kill you fat motherfucker,' ... in anger," Gamble said while being questioned by the Kardashians' attorney during the trial over Chyna's civil suit against the famous family.

Gamble made statements about Chyna's alleged threat as he shared his recollection of the morning of Dec. 15, 2016, when he went to help Rob get out of what Gamble described as "a hostile situation." The incident is a key event in the trial over Chyna's claims that the family defamed her and wrongly interfered with her contract for a second season of her and Rob's E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. The Kardashians have alleged that Chyna strangled Rob with a cellphone charging cord, hit him with a metal rod, and pointed a gun at him sometime before Gamble arrived at Kylie Jenner's house, where Rob and Chyna were living. Chyna, meanwhile, has said she was only joking and accused the Kardashians of conspiring to ruin her reality TV career.

Gamble testified that he was awakened shortly before 7 a.m. by a phone call from Rob to Kris. He said the phone was on speaker, so he could hear Rob on the other end of the line with Chyna "screaming in the background."

He said that he quickly realized it was a "hostile situation" and that he needed to go to the house to help out Rob and find out what was going on. Gamble said Kris wanted to go with him, but he told her not to.

"I felt like it would be dangerous for her," Gamble testified, adding that Kris was "distraught" over the phone call.

He said he then drove to the house, which was only a few blocks away, getting there in "a little under two minutes." He parked behind Rob's car in the driveway and then went through the front door, which he said was unlocked. After he entered the house, Gamble said he could hear Chyna yelling at Rob, telling him that she hated him and that she "would kill him."

He said he saw Chyna standing in the doorway of the bedroom with Rob standing about seven feet away. When the two saw that he was there, Gamble said Chyna "threw down" a 2- to 3-foot metal rod that was in her hand and then "ran at Rob" with a phone cord and "whipped" it at him.

Gamble said he then got between them as Chyna was hitting Rob, noting that since he was physically trying to separate them, Chyna ended up hitting him as well a couple of times.

"She was trying to hit him," Gamble said. "I was just in the middle."

He said he then told Rob to get his keys and to leave the house.

"I didn't want anything happening to him," Gamble testified. "He needed to get to safety."

Gamble also said that at this time, he could smell "heavy alcohol" on Chyna's breath as he tried to "keep her attention" away from Rob so he could leave.

As Rob headed from the house to his car, Gamble said he realized that he had blocked him in by parking behind him, so he went to move his car so Rob could drive out. During that time, Chyna then followed Rob and started hitting him, Gamble said.

Chyna then picked up and threw a patio chair toward Rob's car, Gamble testified. She also tried to grab a table, but by that time, Gamble said, he was able to get back to her and stop her.

"Right as she was trying to launch it, I grabbed it," Gamble said.

He said after Rob drove off, he stayed behind at the house for a few more minutes to give Rob time to get away. Gamble said he worried Chyna would try to go after him in her car, so he hid her keys. He then talked with Chyna and asked her what was going on.

Gamble testified that Chyna yelled about hating Rob and said, "I wouldn't like this fat fucker if he wasn't part of that family."

Afterward, Gamble said he told Kris and "any family member that asked" what had happened that morning.