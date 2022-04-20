On Tuesday, Ciani told jurors that Rob's mom Kris Jenner set out to stop the show and recruited three of her daughters to help after allegedly falsely accusing Chyna of beating "the shit out of Rob's face" in December 2016.

She acknowledged that the relationship had its ups and downs, which she said Chyna had wanted to depict in their show to "bring the real back into reality," and that her client damaged a gingerbread house, a TV, and part of a door at Kylie's house, where the former couple was living at the time. But, Ciani said the evidence will show that "there was no violent attack."

In his opening statement, Rhodes said his colleague had failed to tell the whole story as he explained that it was not up to the Kardashians, rather it was up to the network, E!, whether Rob & Chyna was renewed for a second season.

"Look at her contracts," he instructed jurors, saying they are all signed by Chyna, not the Kardashians.

Rhodes noted that while, yes, evidence shows messages from his clients advocating that the show not be renewed, they did so because they were "very upset" and concerned after Chyna allegedly attacked Rob in December 2016.

He also pointed out that canceling the show was not in their financial interests. Rob & Chyna was, in his words, a spin-off from the Kardashians' long-running Keeping up with the Kardashians on E!. Both Kim and Kris were executive producers on Rob & Chyna and the family members were also paid as talent for appearing in that show in addition to their own.

"The question in this trial is whatever happened did my clients act in a way that they were allowed to," Rhodes said.