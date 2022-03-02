Kim Kardashian Has Officially Dropped West From Her Name, A Judge Ruled
In recent court documents, Kardashian's attorneys said there was "no reason" to maintain the former couple's marital status while they work through their divorce.
Kim Kardashian is no longer Kim Kardashian West, a judge ruled Wednesday as he granted her request to officially end her marriage to Kanye West while they continue to hammer out the remaining issues in their divorce case.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran terminated Kardashian and West's marital status during a hearing, making it so they are both legally single, according to court documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News.
In December, Kardashian filed a request to separate the issue of her marriage to West (who is now known legally as Ye) from other outstanding details in their divorce case. She filed to sever the legal relationship, with her attorneys saying there was "no reason to maintain" it.
"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," Kardashian's attorneys wrote. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between Petitioner and Respondent serves no useful purpose."
In a declaration filed with the request, Kardashian said that she and Ye "both deserve the opportunity to build new lives." The documents included an additional request that the court restore Kardashian's name to Kimberly Noel Kardashian. According to the Associated Press, that request was also granted.
The AP reported that during the hearing, Cochran asked Kardashian a series of yes or no questions, including “Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” and "Is it your desire to become a single person?" before granting her request. She answered yes to all.
Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. The former celebrity couple was legally married for more than seven years before Wednesday's decision.
During their relationship, her married initials, KKW, also served as the brand for her beauty and fragrance line. A relaunch of KKW Beauty is expected later this year with a focus on skincare and, reportedly, a new name. Her representatives would not comment on the details, but government records show that since Kardashian filed for divorce, she's also trademarked SKKN by Kim. The new brand could cover everything from skincare products and vitamins to home goods.
Wednesday's decision by the judge comes as Ye faces intense criticism over his handling of their divorce and harassment of his now ex-wife and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Last week, Kardashian said Ye's attacks on social media have caused her "emotional distress" and that she hoped terminating their marriage would help him accept that their relationship is over and ultimately help them with “peacefully co-parenting.”
The former couple is due back in court on Aug. 5 for a status hearing on their divorce proceedings.