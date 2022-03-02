Kim Kardashian Has Officially Dropped West From Her Name, A Judge Ruled

Kim Kardashian is no longer Kim Kardashian West, a judge ruled Wednesday as he granted her request to officially end her marriage to Kanye West while they continue to hammer out the remaining issues in their divorce case.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran terminated Kardashian and West's marital status during a hearing, making it so they are both legally single, according to court documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

In December, Kardashian filed a request to separate the issue of her marriage to West (who is now known legally as Ye) from other outstanding details in their divorce case. She filed to sever the legal relationship, with her attorneys saying there was "no reason to maintain" it.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," Kardashian's attorneys wrote. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between Petitioner and Respondent serves no useful purpose."



In a declaration filed with the request, Kardashian said that she and Ye "both deserve the opportunity to build new lives." The documents included an additional request that the court restore Kardashian's name to Kimberly Noel Kardashian. According to the Associated Press, that request was also granted.

The AP reported that during the hearing, Cochran asked Kardashian a series of yes or no questions, including “Did problems, disputes and differences cause a breakdown of your marriage?” and "Is it your desire to become a single person?" before granting her request. She answered yes to all.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. The former celebrity couple was legally married for more than seven years before Wednesday's decision.