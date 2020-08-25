Hundreds Marched Through Kenosha To Protest The Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Protesters took to the streets for a second night after police shot Blake, a Black man, several times as he walked to his car.

Morry Gash / AP Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha.

Hundreds of protesters took the streets for a second night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Monday night demanding justice for a Black man who was shot from behind by police as he walked to his car.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot in the back seven times as he got into his car with three of his children inside Sunday evening, according to his family and their attorney. Blake was in stable condition Monday after surgery, his family said.



Gabriele Holtermann / Sipa USA via AP Demonstrators denounce the police officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, at a protest in Times Square in New York City on Aug. 24, 2020.

Video of the shooting shared on social media showed Blake walking away from several officers before an officer grabs his shirt and then shoots him several times from behind as Blake opens the car door. In response to civil unrest overnight in which police teargassed protesters, garbage trucks were burned, and businesses were damaged, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to Kenosha. Demonstrators marched through the city followed by dozens of cars, chanting "no justice, no peace," and shouting Blake's name.

The scene currently in #Kenosha. Hundreds are marching in response to Kenosha police shooting and wounding 29-year-old Jacob Blake yesterday.

As an 8 p.m. countywide curfew neared, hundreds remained gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, where a line of sheriff's deputies carrying shields surrounded the entrance. Local reporters on the scene said protesters hurled water bottles at the deputies as officials told the crowd to disperse. Nearby a small group of violinists played their instruments. After curfew passed, authorities began deploying tear gas at the protesters at around 8:30 p.m. Video from the scene showed the gas fill the street as protesters blasted music in the background. Protesters responded by shooting fireworks toward police as they fired more rounds of tear gas.

#kenosha As protesters set off fireworks, police fire more tear gas.

Video and photos showed a truck parked in front of the courthouse on fire.

Kenosha right now. This is in front of the courthouse. We are blocks away.