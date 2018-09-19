California's Suspected "Gypsy Hill Killer" Was Found Guilty Of Killing Two Teen Girls In 1976

A California jury has found a career criminal believed to be the so-called "Gypsy Hill Killer" guilty of the 1976 killings of two teenage girls in the suburbs south of San Francisco.

Rodney Halbower, 70, was accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and then stabbing Veronica Cascio, 18, and Paula Baxter, 17, to death before dumping their bodies in two separate slayings in early 1976. The murders were linked to three other similar slayings that occurred in San Mateo County that year, collectively known as the "Gypsy Hill killings" after an area where one of the bodies was found.



Halbower was linked to the deaths of Cascio and Baxter through DNA evidence in 2014 while he was serving time in an Oregon prison for the attempted murder of another woman.



“These girls couldn’t have known it, but they would not live to see their next birthday,” prosecutor Sean Gallagher told jurors during his opening statement, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Halbower “literally came out of the darkness and viciously raped and murdered” them, Gallagher said.



Investigators ultimately concluded that Halbower could not have committed one of the Gypsy Hill murders because he was in prison at the time, and authorities did not uncover any DNA evidence for the other two killings, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told BuzzFeed News.