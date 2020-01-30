A Woman Who Accused Trump Of Rape Is Now Seeking His DNA To Test Against Genetic Material Found On Her Dress

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, who accused Donald Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s, are seeking a sample of the president's DNA to determine whether it matches genetic material found on the dress she wore during the alleged assault.

On Thursday, her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, filed court documents calling on Trump to submit a sample on March 2 in Washington, DC, for "analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress" Carroll wore that day.

A Jan. 8 laboratory report attached to the notice said that DNA recovered from the right sleeve of the dress was a mixture of four individuals, Carroll and three others, including at least one male. The report said a number of individuals whose names were redacted were eliminated as potential contributors to the mixture.

“This case turns on whether Donald Trump lied when he said that he had not sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll and, in fact, had never even met her," Kaplan said in a statement. "As a result, we’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object.”



The lawyer representing Trump in the case did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



Carroll, a writer and advice columnist, filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in November, saying he lied when he denied her rape allegations.

