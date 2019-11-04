E. Jean Carroll Is Suing Donald Trump For Defamation After Accusing Him Of Rape

Writer and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Monday, saying he lied when he denied her claims that he raped her in a New York department store two decades ago.

“Decades ago, the now president of the United States raped me," said Carroll in a statement. "While I can no longer hold Donald Trump accountable for assaulting me more than 20 years ago, I can hold him accountable for lying about it and I fully intend to do so."



In June, Carroll published a new book, an excerpt from which was published in New York magazine. She alleged Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room about 23 years ago.



After she came forward with the allegation, the president not only denied raping Carroll but also said he had "never met that person in my life." He also accused her of making up other accusations — Carroll had also accused disgraced former CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexually assaulting her — and said the Democratic party must have been involved.

In a statement in June, Trump declared: "She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section."

Trump also insinuated that Carroll was lying because she is not good-looking enough for him to be interested in. "Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened," said Trump.

"After he lied about attacking her, he surrounded that central lie with a swarm of related lies in an effort to explain why she would invent an accusation of rape," reads the lawsuit. "To do so, he smeared her integrity, honesty, and dignity — all in the national press."



The White House has not yet responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

