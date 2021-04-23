Caitlyn Jenner Said She’ll Run For California Governor In A Recall Election

Her entry into the race comes after reports in recent months that the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality TV star was considering whether to launch a campaign.

Damian Dovarganes / AP Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, January 2020.

Caitlyn Jenner announced Friday that she will run for California governor in the expected special election to recall Gavin Newsom this fall. Jenner, a longtime Republican and former Donald Trump supporter, tweeted, “I’m in! California is worth fighting for.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom Twitter: @Caitlyn_Jenner

Her entry into the race comes after reports in recent months that the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality TV star was considering whether to launch a campaign. County elections offices are still verifying signatures submitted by recall proponents to call for the election, but it's expected that they will have enough to qualify the measure for the ballot.

"Californians want better and deserve better from their governor," Jenner said in a statement announcing her run. "This will be a campaign of solutions, providing a roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage Newsom has done to this state." In recent weeks, Jenner has voiced support for the effort to recall Newsom, sharing tweets critical of the Democrats’ handling of the pandemic and the state economy. On April 14, she wrote on Twitter that she was proud of the work recall-backers were doing, saying, “Californians are fed up with the lack of leadership in Sacramento and it’s time to #RecallGavin.”



Very proud of the work that Rescue California has done! Californians are fed up with the lack of leadership in Sacramento and it’s time to #RecallGavin https://t.co/PrsIooMnC9 Twitter: @Caitlyn_Jenner

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring a vaccination clinic in San Francisco.

The campaign to recall Newsom, who was elected in 2018 with 62% of the vote, was originally focused on the state's high taxes, homelessness crisis, and immigration policy. But during the pandemic, the effort to oust him has centered on his response to COVID-19, including the mask mandate, business restrictions, and shutdowns. His attendance at a multi-household dinner at the swanky French Laundry restaurant in early November, which appeared to fly against the state's guidelines on safe gatherings, only fueled recall proponents' cause. In her statement, Jenner talked about what she described as "the over-restrictive lockdown" on small businesses, children missing in-person learning, and the state's high taxes. "This isn't the California we know," Jenner said. "This is Gavin Newsom's California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends." While qualifying the recall for the ballot would be a huge feat, winning the election will be an even greater challenge. California remains a heavily-Democratic state and Newsom still has favorable approval ratings as the pandemic nears an end.

