Caitlyn Jenner No Longer Supports Trump After Latest Proposal To Roll Back Trans Rights

After two years of saying she's disappointed by Trump administration policies, Caitlyn Jenner announced Thursday that she is no longer supporting the president.

Jenner, a longtime Republican who came out as trans in 2015, faced pushback from the LGBT community over her support of Donald Trump's candidacy during the 2016 election. Jenner said she believed President Trump would stand up for the LGBT community, and she felt confident she could educate Republicans on issues critical to LGBT Americans.

But on Thursday, she wrote in the Washington Post that she was wrong.

"Sadly, I was wrong," the former Olympian-turned-reality-TV-star wrote. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president."

Jenner has been critical of administration policies in the past, but Thursday marked the first time she said she would no longer support Trump.

"It’s clear these policies have come directly from Trump, and they have been sanctioned, passively or actively, by the Republicans by whose continued support he governs. My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community," she wrote. "I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward."