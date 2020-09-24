 Skip To Content
People Gathered Across The US To Protest The Lack Of Charges For Breonna Taylor's Killing

Demonstrations in Louisville remained mostly peaceful until pockets of violence broke out at night. Two officers were also shot, but it was unclear if it was related to the protests.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 23, 2020, at 10:20 p.m. ET

Posted on September 23, 2020, at 9:11 p.m. ET

Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Demonstrators march in Louisville.

Hundreds of people in Louisville and other cities across the country took to the streets Wednesday to protest a Kentucky grand jury's decision to not file any charges for the killing of Breonna Taylor and instead indict just one of the three officers involved for shooting into the her neighbor's apartment.

Minutes after the indictment, which came more than six months after Taylor was shot and killed in her home by officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night, was announced, demonstrators began marching through Louisville.

Lot of anger here right now. A march has begun.
The demonstrations were largely peaceful, but as the city's 9 p.m. curfew approached, things got violent. Louisville police said that around 8:30 p.m. two officers responding to a call of shots fired were themselves shot.

Police gave no details on the circumstances of the shooting, but said both officers were being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. One suspect was in custody.

Earlier in the day, the crowd quickly grew to hundreds as more people streamed into the streets to express their outrage over what they saw as a lack of justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and an EMT who was preparing for nursing school.

Multiple people appeared to be arrested in confrontations with Louisville police, who blocked off streets and fired pepper balls at demonstrators. Small trash fires were set in Jefferson Square Park, which appeared to be mostly cleared out after the curfew took effect.

I don’t know what I just witnessed
At about 4:45 p.m., Louisville police had declared an unlawful assembly, threatening the use of "chemical agents" if people did not disperse. Demonstrators also continued to gather in the downtown area.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people participated in demonstrations in Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Washington, DC, and other cities.

In New York City, demonstrators marched across the Manhattan Bridge.

~10k protesters in all lanes of Manhattan Bridge, pedestrian and traffic lanes.
In Philadelphia, protesters took a knee and raised their fists in the air.

Philly protesters take a knee, fists up, for Breonna Taylor
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

