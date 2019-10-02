Botham Jean's Brother Hugged And Forgave The Ex-Cop Who Killed His Brother After She Was Sentenced

The younger brother of Botham Jean, who was shot and killed by Amber Guyger in his own apartment, hugged and offered his forgiveness to the former Dallas police officer after a jury sentenced her to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

"If you truly are sorry — I know I can speak for myself — I forgive you," Brandt Jean said in court. "I love you as a person and I don't wish anything bad on you."

He then walked over to Guyger and embraced her as she cried in his arms.

Guyger, a four-year veteran of the Dallas police force, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting her 26-year-old unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment after saying she mistook it for her own.

During the trial, she described how she felt about killing an innocent man, saying that she hates herself "every single day.

“I wish he was the one with the gun who had killed me,” she said during her testimony Friday, referring to Jean. “I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life.”

In addressing Guyger Wednesday afternoon, Brandt Jean also said he didn't want her to go to jail.

"I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want you to do and the best would be give your life to Christ," he said.

Judge Tammy Kemp also hugged Guyger following the sentencing hearing and gave her a personal bible.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.