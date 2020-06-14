The Atlanta Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Was Fired As The City Erupted In Protests

"I feel like both of your careers are definitely done because you just shot a man for no reason," a bystander told officers in the moments after Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot.

Brynn Anderson / AP "RIP Rayshard" is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant during protests in Atlanta.

The Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a Black man who was found asleep in a car at a Wendy's parking lot was fired as the city erupted in protests Saturday. Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot as he was running away after struggling with two officers on the ground in the parking lot at the fast-food restaurant Friday night, cell phone and surveillance video from the scene showed. Atlanta police released body camera footage from the incident but neither officer's camera captured the shooting after apparently falling off during the struggle. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who killed Brooks, has been fired, Atlanta police confirmed to BuzzFeed News early Sunday morning. The other officer, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative duty, officials said.

Atlanta Police Department Garrett Rolfe

News of the officer's firing came as community members took to the streets to protest the killing of yet another Black man at the hands of police amidst national unrest in the wake of George Floyd's death last month. During the demonstrations, people set fire to the Wendy's where Brooks was killed. Protesters also fully blocked part of the highway in the city's downtown and some chanted “Black Lives Matter” as they were arrested and led away. A police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Sunday that 36 people were arrested overnight, but he did not have information about what the arrests were for. Police were called Friday night to the Wendy’s parking lot after reports that Brooks’ car was blocking drivers, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Brosnan was the first to arrive and called for a DUI unit after waking Brooks and getting him to move his car. Body camera video of the incident showed Brosnan and Rolfe talking with Brooks for nearly 30 minutes before the shooting. The videos showed Brooks was having a calm conversation with the officers and only got agitated when they went to handcuff him.

Screengrab Body camera footage shows Brooks talking with Officer Rolfe before the shooting.