Thousands Of Anti-Vax Protesters Marched In Europe Even Though COVID Deaths Are Rising

Protesters gather at a demonstration against a health pass and other coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 21, 2021.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in major European cities over the weekend to protest vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions as cases and deaths from the virus rise across the region.

According to the World Health Organization, Europe saw a 5% increase in new COVID-19 deaths during the week ending Nov. 14, while other regions worldwide reported that fatalities were stabilizing or declining. Globally, cases continued to rise 6%, compared to the previous week, with more than 3.3 million new COVID-19 cases reported.

Even against more contagious variants of the coronavirus, vaccines are hugely effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and death. The risk of serious side effects is tiny compared to the risk of COVID-19 complications.