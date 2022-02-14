The 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Was Pure Early 2000s Nostalgia And People Loved It

The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI.

Sunday's 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was pure millennial nostalgia, with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and surprise guest stars 50 Cent and Anderson Paak, performing an early 2000s bonanza.

This was the first halftime show consisting entirely of rap and hip hop artists, and only one song, Lamar's "Alright", was released in the last decade. And the millennial audience absolutely soaked it up.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler

millennial group therapy halftime show



The show kicked off with Dre and Snoop Dogg performing “The Next Episode,” which came out in the year 2000, standing on top of a LA diners and other white buildings created from shipping containers, before heading into 2Pac’s "California Love" from 1999.

US rapper Snoop Dogg and US rapper Dr. Dre perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI.

Of course both Dre and Snoop Dogg are from California, and the game was being played between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

Rodger Sherman @rodger

everybody born between 1985 and 1995 saw the Super Bowl halftime show lineup and was like “sweet, instead of doing a show for old people like the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney or The Who they did one for us young people” and then 10 seconds later it hit us



Surprise guest 50 Cent — there had been rumors he would appear after being spotted at rehearsals — appeared hanging upside down, with a very low energy but still fun "In Da Club," a huge hit from 2003.

US rapper Curtis "50 cent" Jackson performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI.

Then Mary J Blige stamped into the venue in mirrored thigh-high beats to perform "Family Affair" and "No More Drama," both iconic songs from 2001, with Eminem performing the 2003 classic "Lose Yourself" — complete with "mom's spaghetti" line shortly after.

US singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige (C) performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In Jan. 2021, Dre reportedly suffered from a brain aneurysm and this was the first time he has performed since.

US rapper Eminem takes a knee as he performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI.

The artists seemed to continually be paying tribute to the 56-year-old rapper, with Lamar's dancers dressed in suits with "Dre Day" sashes across them and the final song of the show was "Still D.R.E" with, all performers joining in for the final "it's the D R E" lyrics to end the show.

The crowd was also full of early 2000s musical royalty, including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, and Jay Z.

Millennials on Twitter (look, also presumably Gen X, but as always they are forgotten) declared it the best halftime show ever.

Rachel Feintzeig @RachelFeintzeig

Was that the best halftime show ever, or was it just particularly well-suited to my interests as an elder millennial?


Benjamin A. Vorwerk @bvorwerk

that halftime show was every millennial’s dream


Christine Cupo @CCupo

The ultimate Millennial halftime show. Quick someone walk into me with a few drinks and spill em on me so I can climb on this table and dance on it. Sigh. I miss college.


Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

Super Bowl halftime show seems designed to remind every millennial of high school




