Guy Fieri Is The Last Unproblematic Food Person

Let’s all move to Flavortown, where no one is mean and everything is going to be OK. (For now?!)

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

A Fieri recipe can fuel you if you need to outrun a bear, or put you into the deadest slumber of your life in case you have to sleep off your own chronic depression.

In less than two months, Fieri’s fund has already given away 40,000 grants, in part by reaching out to massive conglomerates like Pepsi and Uber Eats to chip in. Hell of a guy, even if he keeps...doing that to his hair and face. You know who’s on Animal Crossing? Guy is. You know who has enough self-awareness to know that he looks like Ursula from The Little Mermaid? Guy does. Who changed his name from “Ferry” to the significantly more complicated “Fieri,” and then also makes some of the least-pretentious food known to humankind? That’s right, it’s the creator of the Red Apple Hooch Bowla. The idea that any of you would rather spend eight hours making shallot jam for a shallot pasta that is, by any measure, fine, as opposed to spending half an hour making queso fundido and just going ham on it with some chips, proves to me that you are lying to no one but yourselves. If you won’t listen to me, then listen to this Shane Torres set about Fieri, a spirited defense of the hero we need. “He goes around the country to small businesses and gives them free advertising on a national platform on a weekly basis,” Torres said, “but because his hair looks like he was electrocuted while drinking Mountain Dew, people act like we need to saw his head off and put it on the internet.” Besides, just because one of his Manhattan restaurants got ravaged by the New York Times in a review in 2012 — a review that I read every fiscal quarter, just to keep my hemoglobin levels up — doesn’t mean his food isn’t exactly what food should be. It’s big, it’s flavorful, it’s easy to make, and it’s dumb as hell. Is any other chef making food so perfectly attuned to this current moment? The idea, initially, was that this is a perfect time for someone like Alison Roman; people are looking for food that’s simple and hearty and wholesome to feed the belly and feed the soul. Whole roasted chickens and big-ass lasagnas and pies, god, you’re all making so many pies. But what a crisis actually requires is garbage. We’re all in fight-or-flight mode, which requires us to lean into our primal instincts. A Fieri recipe can fuel you if you need to outrun a bear, or put you into the deadest slumber of your life in case you have to sleep off your own chronic depression. The Stew did not make me feel better, but I imagine something called the Waka Waka Salad, which has ramen noodles, wonton skins, and a full cup of canola oil in it, might have a fighting chance.

Getty Images Fieri prepares a meal at Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen