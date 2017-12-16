Mario Batali Apologized To His Fans For Sexual Harassment, Then Suggested Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls
Batali is facing accusations that he habitually sexually harassed women in the restaurant industry.
Chef Mario Batali on Friday apologized over allegations that he sexually harassed women — then also suggested a cinnamon roll recipe.
The apology and "fan favorite" recipe were sent via his newsletter.
Batali opened the message with an apology for his behavior.
"I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team," Batali wrote. "My behavior was wrong and I take full responsibility."
The apology came after Eater reported earlier this week that four women in the restaurant industry said Batali had inappropriately touched them. The Washington Post additionally reported about Batali's habitual sexual harassment over the years.
"I will work every day to regain your respect and trust," he said in closing the newsletter, signing it "-mb."
The letter then took an unexpected turn.
"ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."
Some recipients said the message showed Batali wasn't taking the apology for his actions seriously.
Others were even more upset.
And some pointed out he hadn't apologized to the women he allegedly abused.
Batali was fired Thursday from ABC's The Chew. Earlier this week he also stepped away from operations of Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group and its more than 20 restaurants.
