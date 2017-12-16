BuzzFeed News

Mario Batali Apologized To His Fans For Sexual Harassment, Then Suggested Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

news

Mario Batali Apologized To His Fans For Sexual Harassment, Then Suggested Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

Batali is facing accusations that he habitually sexually harassed women in the restaurant industry.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 15, 2017, at 7:33 p.m. ET

Chef Mario Batali on Friday apologized over allegations that he sexually harassed women — then also suggested a cinnamon roll recipe.

Brent N. Clarke / AP

The apology and "fan favorite" recipe were sent via his newsletter.

BuzzFeed News

Batali opened the message with an apology for his behavior.

"I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team," Batali wrote. "My behavior was wrong and I take full responsibility."

The apology came after Eater reported earlier this week that four women in the restaurant industry said Batali had inappropriately touched them. The Washington Post additionally reported about Batali's habitual sexual harassment over the years.

"I will work every day to regain your respect and trust," he said in closing the newsletter, signing it "-mb."

The letter then took an unexpected turn.

"ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."

Some recipients said the message showed Batali wasn't taking the apology for his actions seriously.

You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinn… https://t.co/RCH4XPXdHy
subtle cheddar @shitfoodblogger

You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinn… https://t.co/RCH4XPXdHy

Others were even more upset.

Received this garbage email today apologizing and pitching a recipe. @Mariobatali you're a piece of shit.
Amyzing🎄🎄 @deangelis28

Received this garbage email today apologizing and pitching a recipe. @Mariobatali you're a piece of shit.

.@MarioBatali doesn't give a shit. Screw @MarioBatali. https://t.co/CRCGH113b5
Callaway Ryan @yallawac

.@MarioBatali doesn't give a shit. Screw @MarioBatali. https://t.co/CRCGH113b5

Cinnamon rolls make most things better.* *Sexual harassment not included. cc @Mariobatali
Jennifer M. Wood @j_m_wood

Cinnamon rolls make most things better.* *Sexual harassment not included. cc @Mariobatali

And some pointed out he hadn't apologized to the women he allegedly abused.

Fixed Mario Batali's apology
Abbi Crutchfield @curlycomedy

Fixed Mario Batali's apology

Batali was fired Thursday from ABC's The Chew. Earlier this week he also stepped away from operations of Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group and its more than 20 restaurants.

Batali said, in a separate statement, that his “behavior was wrong and there are no excuses."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: thechewonabc

Mario Batali Has Been Accused Of Sexual Misconduct And Has Stepped Away From His Businesses

buzzfeed.com

