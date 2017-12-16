Mario Batali Apologized To His Fans For Sexual Harassment, Then Suggested Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls

Batali is facing accusations that he habitually sexually harassed women in the restaurant industry.

Chef Mario Batali on Friday apologized over allegations that he sexually harassed women — then also suggested a cinnamon roll recipe.

Batali opened the message with an apology for his behavior.

"I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team," Batali wrote. "My behavior was wrong and I take full responsibility."

The apology came after Eater reported earlier this week that four women in the restaurant industry said Batali had inappropriately touched them. The Washington Post additionally reported about Batali's habitual sexual harassment over the years.

"I will work every day to regain your respect and trust," he said in closing the newsletter, signing it "-mb."

The letter then took an unexpected turn.

"ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."