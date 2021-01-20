Are You Or People You Know Leaving QAnon?

Now that Joe Biden is officially the president, QAnon forums and group chats are filled with people seeking meaning in Donald Trump's election loss, wondering if they've been lied to for years, and questioning everything they've ever believed about who Q may be.

If you or someone you know has been a loyal QAnon believer but is starting to have doubts, we want to hear from you. Have you noticed your QAnon-believing family members trying to detach from groups associated with the collective delusion? Are they having trouble leaving it all behind? Are they gravitating to new online groups to explain why the Q prophecies didn't pan out?

If you're currently detangling from QAnon, or you know someone who is, you can fill out our form here, or email us directly at scaachi.koul@buzzfeed.com.