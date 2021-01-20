 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Are You Or People You Know Leaving QAnon?

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Are You Or People You Know Leaving QAnon?

With President Joe Biden's inauguration, many QAnon followers are having doubts. If you know someone who was a QAnon supporter but is now detaching from the collective delusion, we'd love to hear from you.

By Scaachi Koul

Picture of Scaachi Koul Scaachi Koul BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 5:23 p.m. ET

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

A QAnon sign is seen as Donald Trump supporters hold a rally on Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Now that Joe Biden is officially the president, QAnon forums and group chats are filled with people seeking meaning in Donald Trump's election loss, wondering if they've been lied to for years, and questioning everything they've ever believed about who Q may be.

If you or someone you know has been a loyal QAnon believer but is starting to have doubts, we want to hear from you. Have you noticed your QAnon-believing family members trying to detach from groups associated with the collective delusion? Are they having trouble leaving it all behind? Are they gravitating to new online groups to explain why the Q prophecies didn't pan out?

If you're currently detangling from QAnon, or you know someone who is, you can fill out our form here, or email us directly at scaachi.koul@buzzfeed.com.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT