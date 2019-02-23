R. Kelly's Bond Has Been Set At $1 Million Following His Arrest On Sexual Abuse Charges

CHICAGO — An Illinois judge set R. Kelly's bond at $1 million during a hearing Saturday following the singer's arrest on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

As part of what's known as a D-bond, Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. ruled Kelly would have to pay 10%, or $100,000, of the full bond to be released from jail pending his trial.

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, told reporters the singer did not have "$100,000 sitting in the bank, in a box, anywhere" due to what he said were "bad deals, bad people." Still, Greenberg said, Kelly would find a way to scrape together the bail funds.

In a packed courtroom, the judge also ruled Kelly would have to surrender his passport.

"Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn't like to fly," Greenberg told the court, assuring the judge his client was not a flight-risk.