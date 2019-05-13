Monsanto Has Been Ordered To Pay More Than $2 Billion To A Couple With Cancer

A California jury awarded $2 billion on Monday to an elderly couple that developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after years of using Monsanto's popular weed killer Roundup, delivering a major blow to the agrochemical giant.

The jury found the company failed to warn consumers that Roundup could cause cancer, attorneys said, dealing the company its third major loss in court in a series of lawsuits claiming the herbicide was behind the development of cancer.

"Two billion dollars in punitive damages is as clear a statement as you can get that they [Monsanto] have to change what they're doing," Brent Wisner, who represented Alva and Alberta Pilliod, said in at a press conference. "Monsanto needs to change its conduct."

A spokesperson for Bayer, the parent company for Monsanto, told BuzzFeed News the company believed the $2 billion punitive judgment was "excessive and unjustifiable" and the company planned to appeal the decision.

"Bayer is disappointed with the jury's decision and will appeal the verdict in this case," the company said.

"We have a great sympathy for Mr. and Mrs. Pilliod, but evidence in this case was clear that both have long histories of illnesses known to be substantial risk factors for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)," it said.

In response, Bayer pointed to a recent statement from US Environmental Protection Agency released on April 30, which found that glyphosate posed "no risk to public health."

"EPA has found no risks to public health from the current registered uses of glyphosate," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

The chemical is the most commonly used herbicide in the US, according to the agency, and used on more than 100 food crops.



"If we are going to feed 10 billion people by 2050, we are going to need all the tools at our disposal, which includes the use the [sic] glyphosate," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue said in April.



The EPA's findings would contradict a 2015 report from the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, which found glyphosate was probably a carcinogenic to humans.